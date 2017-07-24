Actress' abduction and assault case: Kerala High Court rejects Malyalam actor Dileep's bail plea

Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed actor Dileep's bail plea in assault and abduction of an actress case. The Malyalam actor has been in judicial custody since July 11.

Director General of Prosecution, Manjeri Shreedharam Nair had submitted that Dileep is the' kingpin' in the conspiracy in spite of being the eleventh accuse in the case. The criminal conspiracy with 'Pulsar' Suni accused in the case, was planned in March-April 2012 in Kochi. The DGP even argued with the Special Investigation Team probing the case had collected sufficient material evidence to prove the involvement of Dileep. DGP even said that they had solid evidence against the actor and his role in the crime has been confirmed by the phone call records and statements of witnesses. He also added that Dileep could influence the witnesses from the Malyalam fim industry and sabotage the investigation and trial.

In his anticipatory bail plea, Dileep's aide Sunilraj A S alias Appunni told the court that there have been "fanciful reports" about his role in the case and repeated assertions by the media that he would be arrested and arrayed as an accused. He said he had received telephone calls from one Vishnu, allegedly on behalf of 'Pulsar' Suni, the prime accused. The petitioner said he had been repeatedly interrogated by the Special Investigation Team probing the case but no incriminating evidence was found against him.

The petitioner also said he apprehended that he would be intimidated and tortured if taken into police custody. He said he also believed that 'Pulsar' Suni was trying to blackmail Dileep, arrested in the case.

Earlier, Dileep was denied bail by an Angamaly magisterial court as well.

