Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi tweets against azaan, trends

After singer Sonu Nigam, it was actor and singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's turn to trend and be trolled for her tweet on a city mosque's call for azaan on loudspeakers on Monday.

On July 22, at 5.33 pm, Krishnamoorthi tweeted: "came home at 4.45 am 2 most aggressive/ear shattering call of azaan. Nothing more lowlife & dumb than such extreme imposed religiousity".

As the tweet trended, Krishnamoorthi earned both support and critical comments. Responding to a tweet that drew parallels between Nigam's tweet and her's, Krishnamoorthi tweeted: "well the azaan seems to have gotten louder since his tweet. Its ridiculous. He tweeted from same location as me".

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Waris Pathan jumped in to criticize the former actor.

While Pathan insisted that she did this for publicity, Azmi went on to say, "Women who party late till the night, sing and dance and have their hand around shoulders of other men should not talk about the country's culture."

Krishnamoorthi hit back saying such political leaders need to be ignored and sent for "recovery".

Meanwhile, some from the Mumbai glitterati also showed displeasure. Farah Khan Ali tweeted, "My dear,I normally wuld not comment but yr description of d Azaan tht annoys u speaks lowly of u.U culd hav had more dignity in yr comment" (sic).