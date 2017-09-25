Actor Sharmila Tagore remembers actor Feroz Khan on his birth anniversary

Till date there is no Khan like Feroz Khan. His swag and style remains unmatched even years after he left for his heavenly abode. Multi-talented actor, film editor, producer and director in Bollywood, Feroz Khan earned the tag of India’s Clint Eastwood. He was our desi cowboy who looked cool and charming in every role. With over 50 films in his career, Khan directed many super hits like Qurbaani, Dayaavan, Jaanbaaz and Janasheen. Every Feroz Khan film looked heavily inspired by the west as he made men in his movies look macho and the ladies, sexy and sassy on screen.

Off screen too, the actor is remembered by his friends as the flamboyant, flirtatious and charming pathan. Feroz Khan was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s 'Welcome' in 2007, two years later the actor succumbed to cancer. On his 78th birth anniversary, let’s take a trip down the memory lane and see how his friends and family remember the man and the actor called Feroz Khan..

In an earlier interview to DNA, Sharmila Tagore said, "He was always a gentleman, polite, correct and extremely professional. I liked him very much. I have a lot of happy memories of 'Abbas', as I used to call him. Even before we did Safar together, while I was doing Kashmir Ki Kali and other films, we had come to know of each other, and he would sometimes visit me on my sets. Abbas was with Sundari at that point of time. We got along very well, because at that time there were very few people who were of a similar kind — we were slightly more urban, more fond of dancing, and we shared similar tastes in music…He was a pal!"

Prasad Bidapa, fashion consultant said, “Feroz was the first Bangalore boy who made it big outside. I have met him a number of times and even visited his farmhouse. With every visit, the warmth with which he used to make me feel welcome is just unforgettable. There have been times when he and his brothers have been in Bangalore for the entire racing season, all of them being avid racers, and we used to meet each other often at after race parties. In fact, when it comes to fashion and style, Feroz Khan will always stand out amongst the rest of his colleagues for being so cool and suave. His idea of fashion has always been very distinct and to me, he was the perfect GQ model of his time.”

Zeyn Mirza, Feroz Khan’s cousin told DNA earlier "“Feroz’s passion for horses and the game was something that kept them talking for hours. I was his junior in the game but the fact that he owned horses and was so passionate about them was something that was almost contagious. He was also a member of the Bangalore Turf Club. When he relocated to Bangalore in the early 80s he owned a mare in Kunigal Stud Farm. Apart from that, at any given time, he used to own eight to 10 horses and would actively be around them.”

His relative DJ Aqeel said in an interview"He was one person who knew how to live life to the fullest. He has been a great support to me personally in times both happy and sad. He was a great source of strength and support, especially when either Fardeen or I had been weighed down with controversies."