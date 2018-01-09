Absolutely untrue! CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi strongly hits back at rumours of 'Padmavat' getting 300 cuts!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavat (formerly Padmavati) finally has a release date. The movie has been scheduled for release on January 25, 2018 amidst a lot of protests by fringe groups and even more controversies.

Just when we all thought that getting a confirmed release date would probably mark an end to all the troubles for the film, looks like another one was just lurking in the corner. A report on Mumbai Mirror suggested that though Padmavat has been passed by the CBFC with a U/A certificate and five modifications that were suggested by the examining committee, one of the changes suggested by the committee has resulted in a many as 300 cuts in the SLB film.

The five modifications that were suggested by the board included a change in the title of the film from Padmavati to Padmavat, a disclaimer that does not claim historical accuracy, changes in the Ghoomar for to befit the character of the queen, correcting incorrect/misleading references to historical places and a disclaimer that suggests that the film doesn't endorse or glorifies the practice of Sati.

As per the tabloid, all the references to places like Mewar, Delhi and Chittor in Padmavat will be cut as a result of one of the five modifications and the viewers won't ever get to know where did Alauddin Khilji come from and where did he go for the battle. Reportedly, this has resulted in as many as 300 cuts in the film.

However, turns out that that is not the case after all. The CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi has denied the film getting as many cuts in a statement. He said, "The makers have submitted the final film with agreed five modifications which has already been communicated and a U/A certificate has been been given to the film. CBFC’s process is complete and any further news about cuts etc is absolutely untrue. Let’s refrain from utilising CBFC’s name unnecessarily."

Well, looks like the tide of troubles of Padmavat isn't going to end soon (we hope otherwise though). The movie stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the leads and is slated to hit the theatres on January 25. While the film will be released across the country on the said date, it will remain banned in Rajasthan, following the orders of thr state chief minister Vasundhara Raje. Watch this space for more updates...