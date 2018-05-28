Trending#

AbRam turns 5: Shah Rukh Khan's birthday message for his son will make you go awww

Shah Rukh Khan with AbRam

Updated: May 28, 2018, 07:36 AM IST

On Monday early morning, Shah Rukh Khan posted an adorable message wishing his son Abram on his birthday. The cutie pie who turns 5 has already shown a love for the camera and vice-versa.

Wishing his youngest on his special day, Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Twitter: “My sunshine turns 5 yrs today but he thinks he is 9! Please don’t tell him otherwise if u meet him. Children should hear their own music, sing their own songs & believe in their own lil dreams...& yeah, hug their papa a lot..”

Both Shah Rukh and AbRam have quite a lot in common. Both are loved by millions for starters. Both become the centre of attention, the moment they enter a room. In fact, there have been a couple of occasions on which baby AbRam steals the thunder from Shah Rukh himself. No wonder he's loved and blessed by the humongous fan following of the actor. 

Also read: 10 reasons why AbRam rules baby fashion trends

Earlier on May 23, Bollywood superstar and doting dad Shah Rukh Khan had posted a heartwarming wish for darling daughter Suhana, who recently turned 18.

King Khan said he knew since the beginning that she was ‘meant for flying.’

‘Like all daughters, I knew you were always meant for flying...and now u can also legally do what u have been doing since u were 16...!! Love u,’ wrote the ‘Zero’ star along with an adorable picture of Suhana.

Check out Gauri's message for AbRam:

