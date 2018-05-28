AbRam turns 5: Shah Rukh Khan's birthday message for his son will make you go awww

On Monday early morning, Shah Rukh Khan posted an adorable message wishing his son Abram on his birthday. The cutie pie who turns 5 has already shown a love for the camera and vice-versa.

Wishing his youngest on his special day, Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Twitter: “My sunshine turns 5 yrs today but he thinks he is 9! Please don’t tell him otherwise if u meet him. Children should hear their own music, sing their own songs & believe in their own lil dreams...& yeah, hug their papa a lot..”

Both Shah Rukh and AbRam have quite a lot in common. Both are loved by millions for starters. Both become the centre of attention, the moment they enter a room. In fact, there have been a couple of occasions on which baby AbRam steals the thunder from Shah Rukh himself. No wonder he's loved and blessed by the humongous fan following of the actor.

Earlier on May 23, Bollywood superstar and doting dad Shah Rukh Khan had posted a heartwarming wish for darling daughter Suhana, who recently turned 18.

King Khan said he knew since the beginning that she was ‘meant for flying.’

‘Like all daughters, I knew you were always meant for flying...and now u can also legally do what u have been doing since u were 16...!! Love u,’ wrote the ‘Zero’ star along with an adorable picture of Suhana.

