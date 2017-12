Abhishek Bachchan has been away from the silver screen for over two years but now it seems, the actor is all ready to strike back. Apparently, we will get to see the actor playing the lead role in Manmarziyan. The film will reportedly be shot in serene locations of Kashmir and Abhishek will kick start its first schedule soon.

As per a report in a leading daily, “The first schedule will be widely shot in Kashmir, in February. Abhishek and the rest of the cast will head to Kashmir and will begin the preparations for that by January. The makers want to capture the snowfall, due to which the first schedule is to be shot in Kashmir.”

Meanwhile, Manmarziyan has been creating buzz for long since the film underwent constant change of directors and actors before it finally materialised. The film, which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in the lead, earlier had Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. Moreover, it was earlier supposed to be helmed by Sameer Arya. Then it fell into the hands of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and now eventually, Manmarziyan will now be directed by Anurag Kashyap and producer Aanand L Rai

Well, after taking its own sweet time, the film eventually fell into Abhishek’s hands and we cannot wait for the actor to share some beautiful inside pictures from Kashmir.