Abhishek Bachchan's darling daughter Aaradhya left an adorable note for him in his office, check pic!

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's darling daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is growing up pretty fast. She's one of the most popular star kids on the block. Not just her cutesy smile, but her impeccable mannerisms have also gathered her immense praises from everyone. Now, it so happened that while dad Abhishek was away shooting for his upcoming Anurag Kashyap film titled Manmarziyaan, Aaradhya happened to visit his office and on missing him being around, left an adorable note for her daddy dearest.

When Abhishek Bachchan returned to Mumbai and went back to his office after about two months, the first thing he set his eyes on was the note from his the apple of his eyes - Aaradhya. "I love you Papa" read the note.

Abhishek took a picture of the same and shared it on his Instagram account with an equally adorable caption. He wrote, ""When you get back to office after over 2 months and the daughter has left you a note."

Abhishek's Manmarziyaan helmer ANurag Kashyap commented, "That's what we dads live for."

The picture isgathering immense love from the netizens who can't seem to get over the sweet gesture of Aaradhya for AB Jr.

Check out the picture right here:

Abhishek is currently shooting for Manmarziyaan along with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. He's already shot for the film in Punjab and Kashmir. The film is supposed to hit the theatres sometime in September this year.