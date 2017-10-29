Abhishek Bachchan-Boman Irani face-off in Farah Khan’s show

After Hrs told you that Abhishek Bachchan has been confirmed to be a part of Farah Khan’s show Lip Sing Battle. And, now, we hear that the actor will be pitted against his Happy New Year co-star Boman Irani. They have done other films like Housefull 3, too.

Says a source, “Initially, the makers were thinking of having an actress opposite Abhishek, but Farah, who has directed Happy New Year, decided to rope in Boman as she felt the two have a great equation.” Besides, Farah herself shares a close bond with the two actors. Last year, Abhishek and Farah had gatecrashed Boman’s birthday dinner when he had decided to have a quiet celebration with his family members and close friends.

While the two actors are yet to finalise the songs on which they will be performing in the show, one thing is for sure, says the source, “Abhishek and Boman along with Farah will be recreating some moments from their hit film.” Now, that’s a happy reunion, indeed!