Aanand L Rai's 'Meri Nimmo' to be released on this digital platform

Aanand L Rai's film Meri Nimmo will premiere worldwide on Eros Now on April 27, 2018. Directed by Rahul Shankalya and produced by eminent filmmaker Aanand L Rai, Meri Nimmo was selected for 2016’s NFDC Film Bazaar and will enjoy a straight to digital release on Eros Now. A delightful coming of age film starring Newton actor, Anjali Patil in and as Nimmo along with child actor Karan Dave as the central protagonist, it earned wide praise at the 47th International Film Festival (IFFI) and the 19th MAMI Mumbai Film Festival last year.

The film revolves around an eight-year-old boy who thinks he is in love with a 24-year-old girl and what follows when the object of his affection decides to get married. The story depicts the young boy’s roller coaster ride of emotions set against the backdrop of his beloved Nimmo’s impending nuptials.

Ridhima Lulla, Group Chief Content Officer, Eros International shared, “This launch is a mega step on the evolution of the film business in India. We are thrilled to extend our relationship with Aanandji, with whom we share a wonderful synergy, to the digital space as well. The launch of our first direct to digital film, Meri Nimmo furthers our promise of offering very engaging original content ensuring a superior consumer experience. With this movie we embark on a journey of providing filmmakers and viewers across the globe with fantastic programming that might not get a theatrical release and delivers better viewership and engagement on digital

Commenting on the development, filmmaker and producer Aanand L Rai said, “Developing content for digital consumption on Eros Now was a natural progression after our association together on films for the big screen. The digital world excites as well as challenges me and at Colour Yellow Digital, we can’t wait to paint this blank canvas and present Indian content targeted towards audiences for this medium. Meri Nimmo is one such film that's very Indian at heart and I’m sure it will strike the right chord with its beautiful storytelling and stand out performances”.