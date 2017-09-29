Essel Group 90 years
Aanand L Rai quashes reports stating 'Tanu Weds Manu 3' is on the cards with Kangana Ranaut!

Sep 29, 2017

Post Shah Rukh Khan's dwarf film, Rai will move to a project with Dhanush

Fans of Kangana Ranaut were in for a surprise when they got to know that the third part of Tanu Weds Manu franchise is on the cards with the actress, to be helmed by Aanand L Rai. Earlier, there have been reports stating that Tanu Weds Manu 3 won't take off because of a fallout between Kangana and Rai.

Aanand L Rai is currently shooting with Shah Rukh Khan for his film in which the actor will be seen playing a dwarf. A MidDay report quoted Rai as saying, "Once I am done with Khan saab’s film we will start working on the script for the third part."

But looks like that isn't likely to happen in the near future as Aanand L Rai has quashed the reports stating that he'll begin working on Tanu Weds Manu 3 post his film with SRK. In a statement issued by the diector, he said, "TWM3 is definitely not happening. I do have something else in the pipeline with Dhanush and will start work on it only post filming my current movie. Don't know who is spreading the rumours."

Furthermore, a spokesperson from Colour Yellow productions added, "There is no truth to the report. No such film is in the pipeline." Guess, fans of the TWM franchise will have to wait a little longer for the third part of the film.

