Aamir Khan's take on censorship at 'Secret Superstar' trailer launch makes lot of sense!

The actor interacted with the media at a preview of the film's trailer...

Aamir Khan Productions is all set to present another interesting tale with their upcoming film Secret Superstar. The trailer of the film was launched at a special preview event held in Mumbai today.

The Dangal duo Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim come back together for the film. Soon after the trailer was shown, Aamir and the other members from the film's team interacted with the media.

During the interaction, when he was quizzed if censorship restrains a filmmaker from doing his job, the actor shared, "I don't know how relevant it (censorship) is today. As far as my knowledge goes, the CBFC in any case isn't supposed to censor, it is supposed to certify and grade. That's how we should proceed. That's even Mr Shyam Benegal's recommendation if I am not mistaken. So hopefully things will get better soon."

Most recently, the CBFC has been facing a lot f flak for asking 48 cuts in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and humiliating one of the lady producers of the film.

Coming back to Secret Superstar, it is the story of a girl who dreams big to be a singer but is held by the pressure of her family, therefore, secretly reaches her audience on Youtube. The role of the aspiring singer Insia is played by the Dangal fame Zaira Wasim.

Aamir even treated the audience by singing his superhit song 'Aati kya Khandala' while Kiran Rao sang a Marathi song from the Paani foundation.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Zee Studios and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release this Diwali.