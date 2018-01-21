Trending#

Padmaavat

Arvind Kejriwal

SC judges against CJI

India vs South Africa

Rahul Gandhi

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Aamir Khan's 'Secret Superstar' breaks the record of 'Dangal' in China, mints Rs 100 crore in 2 days!

Secret Superstar poster...


 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

             
Written By

              
ANI

             

       
  Sunday 21 January 2018 19:35 IST
 


  



   
  
   
   

   
Maintaining his perfection streak in the international box office, Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar has crossed Rs 100 crore mark in China in mere two days. The Zaira Wasim-starrer, which released in the country on Friday, has already crossed the lifetime business of India as it has collected $17.31 million at the Chinese box office.

 
  
 
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#SecretSuperstar continues its dominance with an EXTRAORDINARY Day 2 [Sat] in China... Hits ? 100 cr mark... Crosses India *lifetime biz* in 2 days flat... Expect an equally POWER-PACKED Day 3 [Sun]... Fri $ 6.86 mn, Sat $ 10.45 mn, Total : $ 17.31 million [ 110.52 cr]"

 
  
   
According to him, the film earned Rs 43.35 crore on day one at the box office. Adarsh wrote on Twitter, "The tremendous goodwill that #Dangal  and prior to that #PK  created in China has benefited #SecretSuperstar Although Aamir has an extended special appearance in #SecretSuperstar, Aamir's star pull is at the peak in China. Expect magical numbers yet again!"

 
  
   
Mr Perfectionists's other films like 3 Idiots, PK and Dangal had also struck gold in the neighbouring country. 

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story