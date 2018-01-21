Aamir Khan's 'Secret Superstar' breaks the record of 'Dangal' in China, mints Rs 100 crore in 2 days!

Maintaining his perfection streak in the international box office, Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar has crossed Rs 100 crore mark in China in mere two days. The Zaira Wasim-starrer, which released in the country on Friday, has already crossed the lifetime business of India as it has collected $17.31 million at the Chinese box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#SecretSuperstar continues its dominance with an EXTRAORDINARY Day 2 [Sat] in China... Hits ? 100 cr mark... Crosses India *lifetime biz* in 2 days flat... Expect an equally POWER-PACKED Day 3 [Sun]... Fri $ 6.86 mn, Sat $ 10.45 mn, Total : $ 17.31 million [ 110.52 cr]"

#SecretSuperstar continues its dominance with an EXTRAORDINARY Day 2 [Sat] in China... Hits â‚¹ 100 cr mark... Crosses India *lifetime biz* in 2 days flat... Expect an equally POWER-PACKED Day 3 [Sun]... Fri $ 6.86 mn Sat $ 10.45 mn Total : $ 17.31 million [â‚¹ 110.52 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2018

According to him, the film earned Rs 43.35 crore on day one at the box office. Adarsh wrote on Twitter, "The tremendous goodwill that #Dangal and prior to that #PK created in China has benefited #SecretSuperstar Although Aamir has an extended special appearance in #SecretSuperstar, Aamir's star pull is at the peak in China. Expect magical numbers yet again!"

The tremendous goodwill that #Dangal - and prior to that #PK - created in China has benefited #SecretSuperstar... Although Aamir has an extended special appearance in #SecretSuperstar, Aamir’s star pull is at the peak in China... Expect magical numbers yet again! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2018

Mr Perfectionists's other films like 3 Idiots, PK and Dangal had also struck gold in the neighbouring country.