Aamir Khan reveals the common theme between 'Dangal' and 'Secret Superstar'

Actor Aamir Khan revealed on Wednesday that his upcoming home production Bollywood flick Secret Superstar is based on empowerment of girl child. While talking to the media, the 52-year-old said, "Like Dangal, this film is on a single topic that girls are being seen through a different perspective. And possibly in many parts of our country, son and daughter are not treated equally. This film is based on the empowerment of a girl child."

Divulging the details of the movie, the Dangal star said that Secret Superstar - which is actually a musical film about a girl, who is an extremely talented singer and composer - will be liked by both teenagers and elderly adults.

Zaira Wasim, who plays the protagonist in the film, said that she loved working with the PK star after their super hit film Dangal.

The story is not modelled on any particular superstar, in fact it is modelled on many people. Directed by Advait Chauhan, Secret Superstar is the story of a young girl who dreams of becoming a famous singer but her father is against the idea. And how this girl achieves stardom without openly defying her father, forms the crux of the story.

The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 20.