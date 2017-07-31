A thriller for John Abraham

John Abraham is super selective about the films he produces. In an interview to this paper last year, he said that he wants to be the Harvey Weinstein of India. After his next production Parmanu, which releases this December, he is planning to act in a remake of a Hollywood thriller. He has already bought the rights to the film and wants Taapsee Pannu, who has done a fair bit of action in Baby and Naam Shabana, as his leading lady.

A new director

The movie will be helmed by a debutant director. Says a source, “After Parmanu, which is an action drama based on the successful nuclear tests in Pokhran, John is planning a thriller. He will launch a new director called Lakshya with this film. John’s JA Entertainment will also be co-producing the thriller along with Prernaa Arora and Arjun N Kapoor’s KriArj Entertainment.”

Leading ladies

The movie will have two heroines. “Taapsee won’t play John’s love interest in the film. There will be another heroine in the film who will be opposite him,” reveals our source.

Zara hatke

John, as a producer has always backed films with great content. The khabri adds, “John has a different vision as a producer. He is attempting to do something very unique with this new film that he will begin shooting around December-January. The name of the Hollywood film is still under wraps. The producers plan to announce the film in the coming weeks.”