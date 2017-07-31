'A Gentleman' song 'Chandralekha' teaser: Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to woo us with her sexy pole dance!

Jacqueline Fernandez has been posting pictures and videos of pole dancing on social media accounts. While it has become a part of her fitness regime, did you know that she learned the skill for her upcoming song Chandralekha?

The actress learned the dance form for the song and has made it a part of her fitness routine. Jacqueline has found a liking for the skill and has given her best to ace it. Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra have been actively updating the audience about their film's new contents by posting on Twitter. The duo has teased us yet again with a teaser from the upcoming song from their film A Gentleman. The song named Chandralekha has got us all the more excited as the teaser features Jacqueline sizzling on a pole.

The teaser gives us a lot of hints about the song making it impossible to wait for it. Chandralekha would feature Jacqueline Fernandez doing one of the most sensuous forms of dance, Pole dance. Set in the backdrop of an office party, Chandralekha is a karaoke song. The song is shot in a pub where Jacqueline probably breaks into a pole dance as she is seen donning formal clothes.

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez are one of the most good looking couples on screen and their chemistry has already become the talk of the town. With every new content releasing from the film, the mercury is just rising. The actors took to Twitter to announce the upcoming song.

Check out the teaser right here: