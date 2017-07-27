'A Gentleman' song 'Baat Ban Jaye': Sidharth Malhotra-Jacqueline Fernandez will make you want to hit the beach ASAP!

After the Disco Disco song, another track from the film is out and it's giving us summer vibes...

After the retro Disco Disco track, the makers of the film A Gentleman have now released another party number Baat Ban Jaye from the film that stars Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez in the leads. The song is nothing like the original Baat Ban Jaye song and it's not even a rehashed version of it.

In fact, A Gentleman's Baat Ban Jaye has fresh lyrics by Priya Saraiya. The song has been composed by the duo Sachin-Jigar and crooned by Siddharth Basrur and Priya Saraiya.

The most striking part about Baat Ban Jaye song is the stunning way in which the beaches and the picturesque locations of Miami have been brought to the screens. As the song progresses, you can't help but fall in love with Jacqueline and Sidharth's moves as they groove to the song on various eye-soothing locales. This fun-filled number immediately makes you want to pack your bags and hit a beach destination for a short getaway.

The visuals of the song distract you from paying much attention to the lyrics. It's a beautifully shot song, but we aren't sure if it's going to stay with the listeners for a long time. Jacqueline is completely killing it with her moves as she leaves Sidharth bowled over.

Watch the song right here and tell us what you feel:

Directed by Raj and DK, A Gentleman is slated to hit the theatres on August 25