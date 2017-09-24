A Dialogue With JC: Rakhi Sawant Uncut

Rakhi Sawant has claimed that she is finding of Shah Rukh Khan. In a freewheeling chat with Zee regional channels’ CEO Jagdish Chandra, the film actress answered all questions a frank manner. She had come to participate in ‘A dialogue with JC’ Show.

The outspoken actress gave credit to Shahrukh Khan and Farah Khan for whatever she has achieved in her career. According to Rakhi, she struggled hard to make a career in acting. “Chappal Ghisne Pade hain,” she said.

About her entry into politics, Rakhi said she has been active in social work in her area and stepped into politics on insistence of people there. She is a big fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rakhi said that she came to know Baba Ram Rahim and honeypreet about three or four years ago. “I met Baba Ram Rahim many times. He also asked me to join politics. He took me to Sirsa. I have also went to ‘gufa’ (Cave) in dera,” she said.

Rakhi however claimed that Honeypreet became insecure because of her (Rakhi) closeness with Baba who had invited her to dera on his birthday. “She thought I would become her sautan,” she revealed. According to her Honeypreet is beautiful but she is more beautiful than her.

Despite her proximity to Baba, the actress, however, claimed that she was not aware that Baba was a rapist and make people impotent. She was surprised when she came to know about it. “I had thought of going to jail to meet him and take food for him but later changed my mind,” she said.

Rakhi who is making a film on Baba Ram Rahim and honeypreet said that shooting is underway in Delhi. But she also disclosed that she got a phone call not to make this film. “The caller identified herself as Honeypreet and asked me I was making this film despite being a friend of her,” she added.

About the story of the film she said that Baba is spending time in Jail and Honeypreet dies. The film would be complete by December or January.

“Consider yourself blessed if Baba’s inner eye opened on you Honeypreet told me. She was there from the childhood and Baba fell in love with her,” the actress said.. According to her there were more girls and women than men in Baba’s ashram. He considered himself avtar of Krishna and girls as his gopies. She said that once she went to meet Baba in a hotel and was surprised to see girls in skimpy dresses.

People have been approached to play all these characters while she is also waiting for a financier.