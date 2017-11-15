9 Times Kapil Sharma's shoot was cancelled with celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and others!

Popular comedian-turned actor Kapil Sharma is all set to be back on silver screens after his debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. The actor will be seen in his upcoming release Firangi, set in the pre-independence times. Kapil is currently busy in promoting his film on various platforms but he has come under the scanner once again as he didn't turn up on the sets of Akshay Kumar's The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 5 for the shoot.

We already reported earlier this morning that Akshay, Shreyas Talpade and Sajid Khan kept waiting for him till about 3 pm when finally he cancelled the shoot. Prior to this, he had even committed to shoot for Super Dancer 2 and then backed out from it, only to shoot it much later.

This isn't the first time that a shoot of Kapil Sharma was cancelled. There are at least eight other instances where his shoot with popular stars has been cancelled. Here's the complete lowdown:

1) Back in July this year, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and team Mubarakan was to promote the film on The Kapil Sharma Show. The shoot was cancelled due to Kapil's ill health.

2) Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aaryan and the team of the film Guest Iin London had arrived on the sets of TKSS when the shooting had to be stopped midway as Kapil was unwell. Reportedly, he had to be rushed to the hospital since he wasn't feeling well.

3) Arjun Rampal and Aishwarya Rajesh had to wait for quite a few hours on the sets of Kapil's show before they were finally informed that the comedian wasn't well. The duo had come to promote their film Daddy but the shoot was eventually cancelled.

4) In August, Amitabh Bachchan was to shoot for a promotional episode with Kapil for the ninth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. This shoot was cancelled because to the strike of the members of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

5) In July, Shah Rukh Khan was to promote his film Jab Harry Met Sejal on The Kapil Sharma Show but the shoot for the promotional episode was cancelled as reportedly, Kapil had fainted on the sets during the shoot. Several reports suggested that the comedian was under a lot of stress to maintain the TRPs of his show which took a toll on him.

6) Bhojpuri singer and MLA Manoj Tiwari also had to shoot for an episode with Kapil in August. His shoot was also cancelled due the the strike of FWICE workers.

7) Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and team Baadshaho was to promote the film on Kapil's show. The film's team was informed about Kapil being unwell after they had already reached the sets and were ready to shoot. A SpotboyE report suggested that Ajay devgn stormed out of the sets and the other actors too followed suit. The shoot was cancelled.

8) Soon after the incident with Ajay Devgn and team Baadshaho, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, who were to promote their film Poster Boys on Kapil's show, cancelled the shoot as they were sceptical about being treates the same way as Baadshaho team.