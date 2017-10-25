66 Twirls! Deepika Padukone shot for the traditional Ghoomar dance in heavy jewellery and costume for 'Padmavati'

Deepika Padukone is an accomplished dancer. From garba (Ram Leela) to pole dancing (Happy New Year), she has nailed every dance form. From Bollywood jhatkas from her very first film (Om Shanti Om) to the hippy (Dum Maro Dum), she has proved that when it comes to dancing, there’s little she can’t do. And now for Padmavati, she has taken up the most challenging dance form to date — Ghoomar.

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has gone to great lengths to ensure that it is the most riveting song sequence he has ever shot. Deepika learned the dance form under the tutelage of renowned Ghoomar expert Jyoti D Tommaar, who runs the only authentic Ghoomar school, founded by Late Padmashree HH Rajmata Geverdan Kumariji of Santrampur (former Princess of Kishangarh, Rajasthan). The song stays true to the traditional Rajputana folk dance form.

A traditional dance form of Rajput women, the moments involve twirling in circles, leaving the onlookers enchanted and mesmerised. Says a source, “It is an extremely difficult performance art that takes years to learn, Deepika had to pick up the steps within a matter of days and she mastered it.” Deepika did over 66 twirls while shooting for the song, dressed in an extravagant costume and adorned in heavy jewellery.

Commenting on it, Deepika said, “It has been one of the most difficult song sequences that Sanjay sir and I have shot for. The shooting of the film began with this song and I will never forget that day. I remember approaching my mark for the first shot and suddenly, I felt a chill run through my body. It was almost as if Padmavati’s soul had entered my body. That feeling still lingers and will continue for years to come.”

Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, Viacom18 Motion Picture’s ‘Padmavati’ is all set for a worldwide release on December 1, 2017.