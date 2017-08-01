5 Times Ratna Pathak Shah was too good to be true on AIB Podcast with team 'Lipstick Under My Burkha'

After delivering stunning performances in a once in a lifetime kind of film Lipstick Undre My Burkha, the ladies got on counch to discuss the aftermath of their movie and how it has impacted audiences and Indian women in specific, seeing women in a never seen before avatar on screen. Ratna Pathak Shah's commentary was the one to watch out for.

The film which has won laurels in India and abroad and a controversy's child after CBFC had initially refused to certify it in India, which later passed out the certification after several cuts has made Indian women realise there is more to the Indian Bollywood heroine than being just an eye candy in Hindi films.

This time, we had a hearty laugh and oodles of fun when the Lipstick ladies came together for a podcast with AIB .Seen on the couch were actors Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumra, Plabita Borthakur and comedians Sumukhi Suresha and Kaneez Surka.

Here are the show's highlights when Ratna Pathak Shah owned the show with her humour,sarcasm and intellect:

1.Ratna on her character of an old woman having sexual fetishes who reads erotic novels,revolving around the sexuality of Rosie-the central character in the novel.

Sumukhi: Older lady,reawakening sexuality,what is that?

Ratna:You know there are certain things one has to do just for the money.

2.When she talked about how Bollywood movies portray a perfect marriage and how people think about it in reality.

Ratna: Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, that's when Raj and Simran grew up,went to London,had their kids and you know there is this boring bit in the film. There's nothing really exciting. You are waiting for Kareena Kapoor and the other story to start because these guys are just going to have the problems! That's the mood we look at marriage.

3. When she talked about her role models from Hindi movies.

Ratna: And what are the songs?Aapki nazron ne samjha pyar ke kabil mujhe,mil gayi manzil mujhe...ke tum gagan ke chandrama ho,main dhara ki dhool hoon.These are the songs we all grew up listening to.How can you find role models in Hindi movies for women yaar? Haye Allah! Meena Kumari, matlab that's my only option or Madhubala who is so out of reach.

4. When she recalled her date night with Naseeruddin Shah at a top notch restaurant and revealed something surprising to all.

Ratna: You know fancy restaurants once upon a time,used to have two menu cards.One for the women and one for the man. Separate menu cards. One for the women didn't have the prices, one for the men had the prices and this was the Taj (If i'm allowed to say that).

5. When she put on some light on the feminism issue.

Ratna: Man and woman,we are 50 percent of the world each, so we need to share. We need to have equal rights. What's so wrong with that? It's a perfectly logical idea. It's just a question of wanting to understand each other a little better. For example,there are films that have helped me to understand men better because I see the world from their eyes. I am curious, I want to know how the world operates from their eyes. It's not a me versus them issue. Similarly, I cant understand why men are not interested in how women think.

Watch the full video of the Podcast here -