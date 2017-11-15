5 Times Jacqueline Fernandez worked the skirt like a sartorial pro!

Give her a micro mini or a knee-length, flirty variation, slashed at the thigh and she can rock both like a true blue style maven. One can’t help but look at how effortlessly Jacqueline Fernandez gave us some polished-yet-practical skirt looks as she promoted her films, ran errands and turned heads at the airport.

Designer Surily Goel sees her as a trendsetter. “Each of Jackie’s look is quite on point. She has the body and the legs and can nail any style — from mini to longer versions. I think she’s absolutely killing it. She does have the personality and the carriage to pull off some off-kilter skirt ensembles,” says Surily.

JACKIE IS A RISK-TAKER

A chameleon-like ability to embrace myriad styles makes Jackie’s skirt evolution the talking point in the caviar circles. Stylist Rick Roy hails Jackie as B-Town’s most refreshing risk-taker. “Jackie is taking risks and is not afraid of incorporating too many elements in her ensembles. She pushed the envelope and got away with it all because she has a flattering figure,” says Rick.

THE ART OF SKIRT

The skirt was supposed to be a basic women’s wear essential and over a period of time, it has become an often neglected piece in style firmament. Designer Aniket Satam opines, “It’s great to see actresses like Jacqueline giving us a diverse range of looks in terms of silhouettes, cuts and styles. Not everyone can carry off a skirt like Jackie has in a slew of her past few public appearances. From the basic casual version to ultra-glam evening avatar, from flirty, super cute variations to ultra-chic and feminine separates — Miss Fernandez has truly made skirt the ultimate sartorial weapon.”

GRUNGE GLAMAZON

Jackie opts for the classic white top and blue skirt combo and completes her look with beige lace-up booties. We love the shredded, worn-out feel of the skirt which had contrasting panels on the side.

BEING MISS METALLICA

For a promotional outing, she teams a knotted white T-shirt with a two-toned, metallic skirt which complements her bold pout and reflector sunnies. Mind you, this skirt isn’t for the faint-hearted.

MONOCHROME MAGIC

How to pull off a micro mini look? Look no further than Jackie’s bold striped, ’60s-inspired look. She teams it with a black top, cat eyes and pink lips. What’s not to love?

ASYMMETRIC PROPORTION

Here she teamed a one-shoulder top with a skirt in the same tone which had mesh like texturing and was slashed at the thigh.

HAUTE HEMLINE

Full marks to her stylist for making her team a tank top which had ‘Des-pa-cito’ printed on it with a floral-meets-strips skirt with an undulating hem.