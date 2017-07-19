5 Reasons why we're loving Ayushmann Khurrana-Kriti Sanon-Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' trailer!

The makers of Bareilly Ki Barfi have released its trailer and this tasty story has left us longing for more. The trailer unfolds the mystery woven by the first poster wherein Kriti Sanon was seen covering her face with a book. As seen in the poster Bareilly Ki Barfi is nothing but a book that embarks on the essence of Kriti's character Bitti.

Here are the reasons why we're loving the trailer of the film:

1) Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon plays the role of a small town girl Bitti who embraces big dreams, break dances, watches English movies and doesn't shy away to talk about her virginity. Bitti is looking for her the author of 'Bareilly ki Barfi' because she thinks he's the only one who understands her and would make for her perfect groom. Her dance moves have already made us impatient for the film.

2) Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana essays the role of the love struck Chirag Dubey who is madly in love with Bitti. Chirag owns a printing press and therefore knows the author of the novel Bareilly Ki Barfi, Pritam Vidrohi. Chirag tries his best to make Bitti fall for him as he asks Pritam to break her heart so that he would mend it. It would be interesting to see Ayushmann in a character that is a bully and not fully endearing.

3) Rajkummar Rao

Rajkumar Rao aka Pritam Vidrohi is a character that has left us wondering as the supposed author is seen selling sarees in the film's trailer. Rajkumar is seen donning two avatars, the timid saree seller and the other of a mawali created by Chirag. The way he undergoes a makeover and completely transforms himself for Bitti is to watch out for.

4) Plot

The trailer of the film gives us the taste of a perfect recipe of the plot that included ingredients ranging from comedy, tragedy to romance.Lined by the perfect cast, the film is sure to break the clutter of the overly dramatic times and take you to the light hearted comic world with its fresh approach.

5) Dialogues

The film looks like a well researched narrative as the director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has managed to get most of the nuances of the characters bang on point. The dialogues of the film look like a breath of fresh desi air, rooted in the small towns of the northern India.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is produced by Abhay Chopra and Juno Chopra's BR Studio in association with Junglee Pictures, the film is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and is scheduled to release on August 18, 2017.