5 Reasons why we're head-over-heels in love with 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' trailer!

After introducing us to the characters of Shah Rukh Khan (Harry) and Anushka Sharma (Sejal) and building up our excitement for the film through the 'mini trails' and the songs, the makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal finally unveiled the full trailer of the Imtiaz Ali film. Going by the trailer, JHMS looks like another fantastic love story by Imtiaz, having all the characteristics of a typical Imtiaz Ali film.

We're loving every bit of the JHMS trailer and here are 5 reasons why we can't wait to watch the film:

1) Shah Rukh Khan:

(Image via Red Chillies Entertainment Twitter handle)

SRK plays the character of a lost tourist guide Harinder Singh Nehra, who helps Sejal in finding her lost engagement ring. But there's so much more to Harry than him just being a tourist guide. He's unabashedly honest, not the 'from-his-heart' honest but 'in-your-face' honest as he's least reluctant to admit that he's "cheap" as he says "Main ladkiyon ko gandi nazar se dekhta hoon." But that's just one of the many layers of the character. Though he's cheap, he's also a reluctant lover. As his friend tells him, "Pehli bar ho raha hai na? Ke ladki gale pad rahi hai aur aap ghabra rahe ho?" He wouldn't want to listen and admit to what his heart has been seeking. We just get glimpses of the different shades of Harry in the trailer and we can't wait to witness his journey in the film. And did I mention how sexy Shah Rukh Khan looks? That's reason enough to look forward to the movie.

2) Anushka Sharma:

Anushka plays Sejal who loses her engagement ring on her Europe trip. The lady has her Gujju accent and antics, both on point. She impresses us in every frame that she occupies in the trailer. The way she says, "Haan toh tumke yeh problem hain ne. Mujhko toh nei hai. Tum cheap ho, gande aadmi ho, par main toh nai hu na gandi aurat? Am toh neat and clean," she wins our heart right there and this is just one of the many other such instances. Be it her serious dialogue delivery, or her fun-filled goof-ups, she manages to be the sunshine of the scenes. She's the one who gives the film it's tag line of 'What you seek is seeking you.'

3) The Dialogues:

The JHMS trailer offers us sneak peeks into some of the best dialogues that we've come across in recent times. In the words of Anushka, "When it comes to understanding and portraying the relationship between a man and a woman, there's none that beats Imtiaz Ali" and that reflects in the dialogues of the film. For example, the scene where Harry tells Sejal that she won't find her ring and that she should head back to India, Sejal says, "Dhundne se bhagwaan bhi mil jaate hain." The disillusioned Harry responds by sying, "Mujhe toh nai mile aaj tak" and Sejal quickly retorts asking, "Tumne dhunda hai kya bhagwaan? Nahi toh mil jata. Aur kya pata, jo mila hai shayad wohi dhunda hoga, soch ke dekho."

Not just the deep meaningful ones, but also the funny ones ("Main woh wali aurat hoon hi nahi jo apne fiance ko chhod ke tour guide ke sath bhaag jaati hai" remember?).

4) The Music:

Peppy, upbeat, foot tapping, lounge, soft and philosophical. The scattered songs in the background of the trailer are enough to give us an idea of what kind of music awaits in the film. Though, we've already heard the four songs that have been released before the trailer and each one of them has a different flavour and freshness to offer. Be it the peppy Radha, the party starter Beech Beech Mein, the extremely hummable safar or the Punjabi number Butterfly, all have a different story to tell.

5) The locations:

The entire movie is filmed across picturesque landscapes of Europe. And as if that wasn't enough, the movie will also take us on a tour from the exotic European locales to the desi khet in Punjab, writing about which, I'm once again reminded of SRK in his pagdi wala avatar. From the bars of London to the bright and colourful locations of Punjab, JHMS looks like a treat for the traveller in you. We're already filled with wanderlust on watching the trailer.

In case you missed it, watch Jab Harry Met Sejal trailer here:

Jab Harry Met Sejal is set to hit the theatres on August 4 and the wait is surely making us even more anxious. Somebody release the film already!

(Unless mentioned otherwise, all images via YouTube Screengrab)