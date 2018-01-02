2ZERO18 | Shah Rukh Khan impresses with his dwarf avatar in ‘Zero’ poster

Shah Rukh Khan intrigued the audience on the first day day of 2018 by revealing the title and teaser of his first collaboration with Aanand L. Rai. As SRK’s never-seen-before avatar as a dwarf took everyone by surprise, the first poster of the film, titled Zero is out.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the first poster and wrote, “And here comes the first poster of #Zero... Stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma... Aanand L Rai directs... 21 Dec 2018 release... #2ZERO18”'

In the poster, Shah Rukh is dressed in shorts and a white tux and the tagline of the poster reads as, "21st December 2018 se aapke piche."

Meanwhile, the teaser which was unveiled on Monday, depicts Shah Rukh essaying the role of a vertically challenged man as he dances away at the hit 80s songs, giving the perfect retro feel. The teaser starts with adjectives like 'Paagal' (mad), 'Aashiq', 'Makaar' (schemer), 'Shayar' (poet), describing different shades of SRK’s character in the film. The teaser ends with a dialogue in which Shah Rukh’s character talks about how people call him a ‘zero’.

Talking about the film, the director told PTI, "I wanted to celebrate 'Zero', I wanted to celebrate the incompleteness in people. There is nothing great in being a complete person. There is a beauty to incompleteness. We all are humans and 'Zero' comes from there."

Zero also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif and is slated to hit the screens on December 21. Produced by Gauri Khan, Zero will clash with Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath.