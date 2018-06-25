26YearsOfSRK: Here's what Shah Rukh Khan has to say about his journey so far

As superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 26 years in movies, the actor took to his Twitter account to share that he hopes to continue entertaining the audience. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Deewana, which released on June 25, 1992, shared his feelings about spending close to three decades in the Hindi film industry.

"Tomorrow will be exactly half a lifetime of being 'others'. Expressing love, happiness, sadness, dancing, falling and flying. Hope I have touched small bits of your hearts and hope I can do so for the whole lifetime... 'Roshini meri bahut durr tak jayegi, par sharat yeh hai ki saleeke se jalao mujhko'," Shah Rukh tweeted.

The 52-year-old actor, who hails from Delhi, started his acting career with the television series Fauji in the late 1980s. He made his film debut with Deewana and attained superstardom with Baazigar. Since then, he has given blockbusters like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Yes Boss, Devdas, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Chak De! India, Chennai Express and Dear Zindagi.

SRK fans have been going berserk in expressing their love for their most favourite actor on social media. A number of pictures and videos have been shared for the actor on Twitter. Fans can be seen celebrating the 26 golden years of SRK in Bollywood, by cutting cake, watching SRK films and more.

Can't believe it's been #26GoldenYearsOfKingKhan . 26 years i have been watching you , admiring you and loving you. Can't imagine without you. It's because of you, i believe and feel love and emotions. Love and emotions that reside within me. Congratulations @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/m0jsfpL7Mo — Syedda Talqueen (@talqueenx) June 24, 2018

@iamsrk We @SRKKeralaFC in association with @SRKCHENNAIFC Celebrated ur Glorious 26 Years Of SUCCESS. Hope u Continue this throughout your Journey... All The Best King Khan Saab.. #RTSRK #ASKSRK pic.twitter.com/8UnDM5ow8V — Vipin Sebastian (@VipinSebastia13) June 24, 2018

In Pics: Today on the occasion of 26 Years Of SRKism in Bollywood of @iamsrk our team @SRKNanduraCFC Celebrates SRK’s Hardwork And dedication by Providing Foods packets to the needy peoples at Akola railway Station#26GoldenYearsOfKingKhan pic.twitter.com/oBLcPdaMzH — SRKCFC(@SRKCHENNAIFC) June 25, 2018

‘THE DREAM I CHASED TOOK ME ON A JOURNEY, A JOURNEY MORE REWARDING THAN THE GOALS’_ @iamsrk #26GoldenYearsOfKingKhan 26 Years Of SRKism pic.twitter.com/hr5R8zo4Bk — ARhan (@arhan4srk) June 25, 2018

Ek SRK pose banta hai on 26 Years Of SRKism Our @SRKBurdwanCFC members strike SRK pose and feel the moment #26GoldenYearsOfKingKhan pic.twitter.com/DrfoJAYAbY — SRKCFC (@SRKCHENNAIFC) June 25, 2018

Video -2 : Our @SRKindoreCFC team cut this lovely cake for our King @iamsrk on the occasion of 26 Years Of SRKism. Fans in Indore united by the one & only Shah Rukh Khan#26GoldenYearsOfKingKhan pic.twitter.com/tbd3Ze1FXu — SRKCFC (@SRKCHENNAIFC) June 25, 2018

Shah Rukh will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero.