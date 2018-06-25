Trending#

#26YearsOfSRK: Here's what Shah Rukh Khan has to say about his journey so far

Shah Rukh Khan clocks 26 golden years in Bollywood

PTI

Updated: Jun 25, 2018, 06:48 PM IST

As superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 26 years in movies, the actor took to his Twitter account to share that he hopes to continue entertaining the audience. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Deewana, which released on June 25, 1992, shared his feelings about spending close to three decades in the Hindi film industry.

"Tomorrow will be exactly half a lifetime of being 'others'. Expressing love, happiness, sadness, dancing, falling and flying. Hope I have touched small bits of your hearts and hope I can do so for the whole lifetime... 'Roshini meri bahut durr tak jayegi, par sharat yeh hai ki saleeke se jalao mujhko'," Shah Rukh tweeted.

The 52-year-old actor, who hails from Delhi, started his acting career with the television series Fauji in the late 1980s. He made his film debut with Deewana and attained superstardom with Baazigar. Since then, he has given blockbusters like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Yes Boss, Devdas, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Chak De! India, Chennai Express and Dear Zindagi.

SRK fans have been going berserk in expressing their love for their most favourite actor on social media. A number of pictures and videos have been shared for the actor on Twitter. Fans can be seen celebrating the 26 golden years of SRK in Bollywood, by cutting cake, watching SRK films and more.

Shah Rukh will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero.

