BREAKING: Haryana's Manushi Chhillar is now Miss World 2017!

17 Years after Priyanka Chopra, another Indian has won the coveted Miss World 2017 title. This time it's Haryana's 20-year-old beauty Manushi Chhillar. The official Twitter handle of Miss World also tweeted out the info on the micro blogging site.

Miss England Stephanie Hill has been crowned as the first runner up while Miss Mexico Andrea Meza bagged the second runner up spot.

Manushi hails from Haryana, India and was crowned as Femina Miss India World 2017 by Priyadarshini Chatterjee at the Miss India finale held on June 25 this year. Born on September 5 in Assam, Manushi moved to Delhi to pursue higher studies from the Hindu College of Delhi University.

