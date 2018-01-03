Trending#

Donald Trump

Rajinikanth

Hafiz Saeed

Bigg Boss 11

Winter Session of Parliament

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








15 years of Tujhe Meri Kasam: This banter shows how Riteish Desmukh stole Genelia D'Souza's heart

 Bollywood stars Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza


 Bollywood stars Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza , zee



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Wednesday 3 January 2018 21:13 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza tied the knot after dating for almost a decade and ever since then they have been setting couple goals for all of us. 

 
They began their journey in 2003 when Riteish debuted opposite Genelia in Tujhe Meri Kasam. 15 years ago they both met for the first time on test shoot of the movie in Hyderabad.

 
The lead actors of the movie kick started the career together. In the words of Riteish, the lady didn't talk to him for two days thinking he was a spoilt brat because he was the CM's son. Right in the beginning the couple didn't really gel around well but later it became their happily ever after. 

 
Tujhe Meri Kasam completes 15 years today and Riteish Deshmukh has all reasons to celebrate his debut “life-changing” movie's anniversary. So he took to Twitter to express his feelings and thank the director and producer of the movie.  

 
Check out their adorable exchange below: 

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


        
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story