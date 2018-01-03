15 years of Tujhe Meri Kasam: This banter shows how Riteish Desmukh stole Genelia D'Souza's heart

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza tied the knot after dating for almost a decade and ever since then they have been setting couple goals for all of us.

They began their journey in 2003 when Riteish debuted opposite Genelia in Tujhe Meri Kasam. 15 years ago they both met for the first time on test shoot of the movie in Hyderabad.

The lead actors of the movie kick started the career together. In the words of Riteish, the lady didn't talk to him for two days thinking he was a spoilt brat because he was the CM's son. Right in the beginning the couple didn't really gel around well but later it became their happily ever after.

Tujhe Meri Kasam completes 15 years today and Riteish Deshmukh has all reasons to celebrate his debut “life-changing” movie's anniversary. So he took to Twitter to express his feelings and thank the director and producer of the movie.

Check out their adorable exchange below:

Sincere thanks to Director Vijaya Bhaskar Ji - I Love You Sir, Producer Shri Ramoji Rao Sir Respect. Cinematographer Kabir Lal Sir- who recommended me. #15YearsOfTujheMeriKasam pic.twitter.com/npIpCgd6jQ — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 3, 2018

The first thing @geneliad asked me was - ‘where is your security?’ I replied - ‘I don’t have any’ ... #15YearsOfTujheMeriKasam — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 3, 2018