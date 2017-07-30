12 stylish party hearties

They dazzle the glamour-scape with effortless élan and their individual style is always talked about, dissected and often copied. After Hrs gives you the low-down on the glam galaxy’s most stylish dudes and dudettes...

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena’s dressing has always been comfort-meets-chic, so adapting to the anti-fit or bespoke closet has never been a challenge for the style-savvy actress. Taimur’s mom wears everything with an unstudied ease, which makes her a refreshing style study. Bebo has always shown a penchant for comfort dressing and never veered towards the Herve Leger bandage style (and thank God for that!).

Sonam Kapoor

She’s perhaps the first and the last name when it comes to redefining haute couture in India. Dazzling in dreamy and dramatic creations handmade in ateliers is nothing new to the risk-taker. Always surprising the style junkies with her fashion choice, she’s the ultimate talking point on the red carpet.

Alia Bhatt

Always up-to-the-second chic and impossibly cute, Alia has emerged to be the unrivalled clothes horse. She’s worn shorts, jeans, culottes, gowns and dungarees and very recently, even opted for a pair of velvet pants at the airport. However, one commonality in all her looks is her unbridled love for the classic denim separates, which she often layers with biker leather jackets and sporty, souvenir bombers.

Shahid Kapoor

From rocking a pair of skinny denims to their slashed avatar, exposing a sliver of skin to their ripped version with a contrasting inner denim lining — the chiselled Shahid has brought the focus back on the denim play. The lean actor is in excellent shape and can rock a sharply-tailored suit with the same panache as a souvenir bomber jacket. He never has a dull style moment and often inclines towards a darker palette adding to his grunge appeal.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is the pin-up sensation of easy chic. She has often gravitated towards structured separates — picture tailored trousers and knee-length waistcoats. There’s also a grunge undercurrent to her personal style — given her liking for ripped denims at her film promotions. What sets her ahead on the style curve is the fact that the Plain Jane often doesn’t opt for make-up and looks as radiant, no matter what!

Priyanka Chopra

The Baywatch beauty glories in almost everything she wears — from a sequinned Halston number to a Prabal Gurung dress. The Quantico lass’ confidence and gravitas with which she carries herself makes every ensemble of hers a sure-shot winner. While her Met gala Ralph Lauren look was criticised, she proved that she isn’t scared to go out of her comfort territory. She gave the phrase — ‘Art of Trench’ a completely new meaning altogether.

Athiya Shetty

She loves the 70s and her personal style reflects that. It’s not unusual to find the Mubarakan beauty in flared denims and crop tops — whether she’s taking flights at the airport or meeting her besties for coffee in the burbs. From structured pantsuits to maxi dresses — this ingenue has emerged to be the ultimate power dresser in a matter of a few years.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

From Masaba’s ethnic concoctions to Monisha Jaising’s liquid-like metallic numbers — Shilpa Shetty Kundra rocks every outfit under the sun with a va va voom sass. The yummy mummy is rarely seen looking less-than-perfect — check her Instagram posts and you’ll know what we’re talking about. Her enviable hot bod and power blow-dried mane makes her the one of the chicest moms in B-Town.

Ranveer Singh

It’s not for nothing that they call him a style chameleon. He’s worn PJs to a magazine party and made man-skirts completely cool and acceptable. One of the few actors, who opt for long line T-shirts, his gym looks are a narrative in hipster chic. From neon accents to head-to-toe metallic suits to statement T-shirts — Mr Singh clearly enjoys having fun with fashion.

Sidharth Malhotra

He nails athleisure with a finesse and polish, which makes him easily one the coolest guys around. Picture a closet full of baseball caps, T-shirts and track-pants along with nifty sneakers and you know what we’re talking about. For his night outs, he easily transitions into the glam-leisure space, teaming his T-shirts with well-cut jackets and tailored suits.

Imran Khan

Call us biased but Imran Khan’s polished sense of style just has us going wow. Whether it’s his double-breasted suits tailored at the rarefied Savil Row or a litany of peacoats and trenchcoats — Mr Khan has redefined classic preppy. Perhaps other B-town men can reference Imran Khan, who are always seen at the airport in their sloppy sweatpants.

Sonali Bendre Behl

She rarely has a bad hair day. The hands-on mommy and author can rock just about anything under the sun — from a cape blouse and sari from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla to denim shirtdresses and breezy culottes. The ease and effortlessness with which she pulls off all the looks makes her one of the most alluring dressers.