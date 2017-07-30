12 Bollywood over the past 12 years that changed the game

From shattering box-office records to causing a paradigm shift in cinema with its radical storytelling, to touching taboo topics, giving a modern spin to classic tales and evoking the patriotic spirit, these films are game changers.

As DNA celebrates its 12th anniversary, we take a look at a dozen films that made a huge impact on Hindi cinema. From shattering box-office records to causing a paradigm shift in cinema with its radical storytelling, to touching taboo topics, giving a modern spin to classic tales and evoking the patriotic spirit, these films are game changers. A low down...

Iqbal (2005): The coming-of-age story of a hearing and speech impaired 18-year-old, who dreams of playing cricket for the country despite all the hurdles, was told in a simple, heartwarming manner. Inspiring and entertaining, this Nagesh Kukunoor directorial bridged the gap between commercial and offbeat cinema way before Barfi happened.

Rang De Basanti (2006): A wake-up call to India’s youth, the film redefined patriotism and served it in a thoughtful, albeit entertaining package. A bunch of friends led by Aamir Khan, lead a carefree life till the death of one of them, an air force pilot, in a plane crash changes their lives completely. Simultaneously filming for a documentary on freedom fighters, the friends get motivated to fight against corruption when they find out that the accident happened because of the faulty plane.

Taare Zameen Par (2007): It tackled the issue of a learning disability, dyslexia, in a sensitive way. This compelling drama directed by Aamir Khan was about an eight-year-old kid suffering from dyslexia, but has an artistic bent of mind with a vivid imagination which is noticed and brought out by his teacher. The film also reflected on the issue of parenting. One of the all-time must-watch movies.

Ghajini (2008): A remake of a South film by the same name, this Aamir Khan starrer started the trend of Rs 100 movies. It took 18 days for the film, that had Aamir’s character suffering from short term memory loss, to gross Rs 100 crores. Every film after this competed to enter the 100-crore club in the fastest possible time. Besides this record, Ghajini will also be remembered for its innovative marketing strategies. Ahead of its release, Aamir offered his fans a Ghajini hair cut to create a buzz. And in what is seen as a clever ploy, the day Shah Rukh Khan’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi released, the ushers in the theatres were sporting the Ghajini hair cut!

Dev D (2009): This Anurag Kashyap film that gave a modern spin to the story of Sarat Chandra’s classic Devdas pushed the boundaries in every way, visually as well as in its narration. While the other Devdas adaptations glorified the lovelorn titular character, here he was shown to be a loser and a slimebag, while the women — Paro and Chanda — emerged stronger. The scene where Paro (Mahie Gill) walks into the field carrying a mattress to make out with her lover set the tone for this no-holds barred and at times bizarre tale of love, sex and addiction!

Love Sex Aur Dhoka (2010): It was probably the first time that a hitherto taboo word ‘sex’ was used in the title of a mainstream film. It also broke the conventional mould of story telling with a radically new narrative. It had three short stories reflecting on the youth’s attitude towards love and sex, and increasing voyeurism. This Dibakar Banerjee directorial sans stars and a bunch of newbies was lauded by the critics and its success in urban centres led to several such films.

The Dirty Picture (2011): Loosely based on the life of sex siren Silk Smitha who was known for her sizzling item numbers before her tragic death, the film had Vidya Balan in a bold and sensuous avatar. Playing the troubled protagonist with sass and a flirty charm, Vidya not only broke all stereotypes, she created a benchmark and set the ball rolling for women-centric films.

Vicky Donor (2012): In a country where anything related to sex is discussed behind closed doors, director Shoojit Sircar made an entire film revolving around sperm donation! The film touched upon infertility in a mature way, laced with humour and romance. Though it had no stars in it — it marked the debut of Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam — the film was both a critical and commercial success.

Lunchbox (2013): A love story that builds through the exchange of letters between two people, who have never seen each other, thanks to the mix-up of lunch dabbas, this delightful film warmed the cockles of many a heart. The film rode on the subtle but outstanding performances of its lead actors, Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Queen (2014): A woman goes on her honeymoon alone after being jilted by her fiancé on the eve of the wedding! Shocking, but extremely liberating and exhilarating. It was a tale of self-discovery not just for the protagonist played brilliantly by Kangana Ranaut, but also Bollywood. This coming-of-age film got rave reviews and was a box-office success, too.

Baahubali: The Beginning (2015): Relatively unknown stars from the South came with a universally appealing period drama and conquered Bollywood. A visual treat of grandeur and VFX, this Telugu movie directed by SS Rajamouli became the first Hindi dubbed movie to do a business of over Rs 100 crores and Prabhas, the hero became an overnight sensation. The film managed to keep alive the curiosity about why Katappa killed Baahubali for two years spawning off several memes and WhatsApp jokes.

Dangal (2016): Based on the life on wrestling coach Mahavir Phogat, the film saw Aamir Khan playing father to grown-up girls Geeta and Babita. The superstar physically transformed himself to play the 55-year-old wrestler who trains his daughter Geeta to a gold medal win at the Commonwealth Games. This uplifting, realistic tale made over Rs 800 crores in the domestic market and Rs 1,100 crore in China!