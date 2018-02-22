Photos
In Pictures | 7 times Sushant Singh Rajput ditched his shirt and left us abs-o-lutely stunned!
- DNA Web Team
- Feb 22, 2018, 05:17 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput is one of those few actors who began his journey from TV and has gone on to become one of the most popular actors of Bollywood in the current times. The actor was already a favourite name in the households owing to his stint in the Zee TV show Pavitra Rishta. His performance in his big screen debut Kai Po Che! was much appreciated and he added more numbers to his ever increasing fan following on social media.
The actor keeps his fans posted with the latest goings on in his life. He makes it a point to share glimpses from his routine while he's prepping for his upcoming projects. Be it Raabta or the superhit MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sushant has always given major fitness inspiration through his pictures and videos.
Sushant seems to be in love with his pics in which he can be seen wrapped in a towel. He has shared his towel pics several times on his social media handles, raising the temperatures even more. Not that we'r complaining though!
One quick glace through Sushant's Instagram page is enough to give us several abs-o-lutely droolworthy pictures of him, flaunting his hot bod and why wouldn't he? After all, he sweats it out damn hard at the gym for that perfectly chiselled body. We like, we like!
That's the question that inhabited the minds of all his female fans the moment Sushant and Kriti Sanon's promotional song for Raabta, Main Tera Boyfriend, was released. The actor abs-o-lutely killed it with his oh-so-hot boudy and killer moves in the song. We found it pretty difficult to move our eyes off SSR....
And how can we forget the day Sushant broke the Internet with this picture taken by International photographer Mario Testino for his famous 'Towel' series. The ator's towel romance continued as he left all the giys jealous and the girls drooling over him all over again...
