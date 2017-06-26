There can be a Mr Perfect: Parineeti Chopra

The actress gives her take on everything from live-in relationships to the professional mistake she will never make

Parineeti Chopra comes across as an optimist who believes in the possibility of a Mr Perfect. Given the war like pace of her life, she likes to live in the moment and takes each day as it comes. When she isn’t facing the camera, she’s happy cleaning her house and binge watching her fav shows. Over to the actress...

Beyonce or Rihanna?

Rihanna because I love how she sings and I am a big fan of her songs.

My song of the moment...

Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin.

Flirty or intense romance?

Intense romance.

A quality in a man that draws you...

His sense of humour.

A quality in a man that puts you off...

Body odour.

Is there a Mr Perfect?

Yes. I think that there can be a Mr Perfect. There can be an amazing match of personalities and you find that, that person is perfect for you.

Live in relationships are…

Cool.

One mantra you live by.

Live in the moment. Always.

Can you describe yourself in five words?

Enthusiastic, honest, funny, loyal and lazy.

One professional mistake you would never make...

Doing a character which I would not be able to play truly. I would love to play a challenging character, but if it’s not honest I wouldn’t be able to play it. I always try and play honest characters,

Three things I wish I had...

I wish I had my own plane so that I could fly anywhere I wanted, whenever I wanted. Hopefully, one day I will. An undying metabolism, so that I could eat whatever I wanted and whenever I wanted. I wish there was 48 hours in a day because there is so much to do in such little time.

An average day in my life...

On the days that I am working it is like a whirlwind and there’s not even a minute to breathe. I go home at night exhausted and just pass out. And on the days that I have some time, I spend it at home cleaning my house as I love cleaning it, reading, having long showers, watching TV shows I have missed out on and binge-watching my favourite soap.