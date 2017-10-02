Interview | We look for constant learning and not hits: Sachin-Jigar

Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Sariya have been taking Bollywood by storm with their compositions. Simran, A Gentleman, Bhoomi and Haseena Parkar have been their most recent releases that have consolidated them as musicians to watch out for. Here, the two talk about being able to experiment with different genres in the industry.

From Saaybo in Shor in the City to Bandook Meri Laila, you have done music in different styles. How do you manage that?

Jigar: We choose different kinds of films so that we don’t get typecast in a particular genre. Sachin and I don’t limit ourselves to the music we have made in the past. We have made Party Abhi Baaki Hai (F.A.L.T.U), Babaji Ki Booti (Go Goa Gone) but we have also composed Saaybo (Shor In The City), Piya O Re Piya (Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya), Pinjra (Simran). In Coke Studio, we have done Laadki — a Gujarati folk fusion song. We don’t want to stop at anything and keep evolving, changing, and be the most up-to-date composers of our times. We look for constant learning and not constant hits.

What do you think of music in Bollywood currently?

Sachin: The younger generation has become the decision maker and their reference points are rich and vivid. People are listening to arbit stuff like Scandinavian artistes. The world has become a smaller place and minds have become bigger. A director will plug in music from a certain international work and it opens up new gates and the way we look at the change. It inspires us and wants us to beat it creatively. Bollywood has got much better. The way songs are sounding, we have touched international standards. Our singers are able to pull off any genre.

Many musicians these days release singles. What about you guys?

S: We have been lucky enough to compose the music that we want. It hasn’t been the case that the industry is stifling our creativity and we can’t do what we like. If we had to release singles, we would have done Bandook Meri Laila (A Gentleman), Sun Sathiya (ABCD 2), Saaybo (Shor in The City).

Who are your favourite singers currently?

J: We really like Anushka Manchanda. She is full of surprises and a fabulous artiste. Arijit Singh can sing in any genre you give him – God rarely gives a singer tone like him. We are big fans of KK and hope we can soon do a song with him. From the newcomers, Jonita Gandhi is really delightful. We have a talent factory in Bollywood. Every time we release an album, we hope to give chance to a new singer and I’m sure that’s going to happen soon.