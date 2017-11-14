I want to live In the moment

On Children’s Day, Zaira Wasim of Dangal and Secret Superstar fame, talks about how being in the movies has changed her life

At 17, Zaira Wasim already has two movies that have won critical appreciation and worked at the box office, too. In both her movies, she brushed shoulders with an actor like Aamir Khan and matched him. In fact, Aamir called her the best actress in the industry today. While her performance as Geeta Phogat in Dangal won her the National Award as the Best Supporting Actress, Zaira proved her talent all over again in the recently-released Secret Superstar where she played school-going Insiya, who dreams of becoming a singer. In real life, Zaira comes across as someone who is unaffected by all the fame that has come her way. The credit for which, she gives her parents. On the occasion of Children’s Day, she spoke to us about how working in films has changed her, advice to other children, who want to become actors, and why people still don’t recognise her. Over to Zaira...

You have been working in films for almost four years now, do you think it has had a huge impact on your personality?

I don’ t think I have yet understood or realised the change that has happened because it has been gradual. People around me probably noticed it more. I genuinely believe that while I was acting in these two films I have learnt a lot. I got so many varied experiences. The best part was that I got to know a lot of things about myself. I got to know my strengths and weaknesses, as a person and as an actor, too.

Has it made you more confident?

I think it has definitely helped me. Now, I get to meet many people who inspire me. So, that helps for sure.

What’s the most fun thing about facing the camera even after doing two films?

You become a different person. You get to portray a variety of emotions. At times, you can escape from your own reality. What you do on screen, could or couldn’t be you. That’s the best part about acting. You get to display a huge range of emotions and be someone else.

Did you seek advice from anyone about dealing with fame?

I did not make a deliberate attempt to speak to anyone. I have been raised in a certain way. I value the things that come my way. I realise that I have been very lucky that I got to be a part of these two films at such a young age. I got a chance to associate with these brilliant things — the people, the scripts, all the other things too. Everything about my life has been wonderful.

What would you tell other children who want to be actors?

I would tell them just be yourself. The stars, the sun, the moon, they all shine at their own time, so just be patient.

You said that many people did not recognise you after Dangal because your hair was really short. Has that changed after Secret Superstar?

No... I don’t know why that has not changed. People look at me and they are in a dilemma whether I am that girl or not. So, people still have a hard time recognising me.

Movies with children as the protagonists have become more real in the recent past especially with films like Taare Zameen Par, Stanley Ka Dabba, Chef and now Secret Superstar. Are you excited to watch films that show children in the right light?

It’s wonderful that such films are being made. The problem with these films is that there isn’t much of a market for such films.

There are people who have written great stories, but they have this apprehension; they don’t know where to go as there’s not a huge market for such films. I hope that really changes. People should have a choice and have cinema for all age groups.

Acting was not something you had planned, so was there any other profession that you had in mind?

No, I am still exploring what I want to do. I hope to discover it someday. I am just going with the flow right now.

Do you have a favourite subject?

I have always been interested in Psychology and I have now taken it up.

Did you ever bring studies on sets?

No, every time I was on sets, I was only shooting. But when I used to come back to my hometown in Kashmir, I would study. I am a really bad multitasker, so I can’t really. I can’t be on the sets and study. When I was shooting, I was just focussing on acting and at home, I would only concentrate on my studies.

Do you have any favourite movie made for kids?

I really like Taare Zameen Par and Secret Superstar, of course (laughs).

What’s next?

Nothing is keeping me busy right now. Secret Superstar has just come out and I am getting so much love. I just want to live the moment and enjoy it. As for acting, there’s nothing in the pipeline for now. I am looking forward to good things happening to me in life. Let’s see what happens.