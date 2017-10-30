I can’t even imagine 25 years of stardom: Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra’s last three releases didn’t do well at the box office. While Meri Pyaari Bindu received a lot of critical acclaim, it failed to set cash registers ringing. But with Golmaal Again becoming the highest grosser of the year among Hindi films, the actress is back on track. An excited Parineeti talks to us about the success of GA and explains why it’s unfair to decide whether the younger actors will become superstars, just yet! Over to her...

This is the first hit after three films that did not work at the box office. How does that feel?

The usual answer would be that it is amazing. But honestly, I always wanted Golmaal Again to be a film that’s liked and appreciated and hence, made money and not just for any other reason. I wanted people to say that it’s a good film, which deserves all the money. That has happened, thankfully. The full credit for that goes to Rohit (Shetty) sir and he’s made such an incredibly new and fresh story, with the same characters. Then, you have the comfort zone of these five-six characters like Johnny (Lever) bhai, Sanjay (Mishra) sir, and others, and there’s also the new horror-comedy element. It completely changes the film and gives you a new product. It’s also a very kid-friendly film, so it’s for the family audiences and it feels like it deserves the money that it’s making.

This is your first Rs 100 crore film. Does the success feel any different?

The success feels bigger now. It is more of a milestone because, yes, there’s a thing that’s been created, which is the Rs 100 crore club. And, somehow, every film wants to be in it because it also means that many people have gone to see your film. There are more people who watch these films than those who watch a Rs 50 crore film. So, I can’t compare Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Ishaqzaade or a Hasee Toh Phasee to a Golmaal Again because this is more of a pan-India film for the masses, so automatically there will be a larger number of people going to the theatres. But, success is success, yaar! I was waiting for a success after my last three films didn’t do well. After Meri Pyaari Bindu, I hoped that my next film does well. Thankfully, that has happened. You feel charged up, motivated again. It is my biggest film and I always wondered why Rohit sir chose me for the film, but now, I feel proud about that. It’s not a small achievement.

The way the age gap between you and Ajay Devgn was dealt with, was great. Do you think Bollywood has started making love stories that are more mature, in this regard?

I don’t think it has got anything to do with maturity. It’s just that we are the current lot of actresses, so we started around 23-24-25. Alia (Bhatt), Shraddha (Kapoor), Anushka (Sharma) and I are all in the same age bracket. It is amazing that these actors who have been working for 25 years are still superstars today. People want to watch them and have loved them equally for these many years. I can’t even imagine 25 years of stardom. That also should not mean that we will limit ourselves to not working with them. Why should I not work with an actor who’s older? He was also 25 when he started his career. So, it’s very weird and unfair that if people want to watch me, and people want to watch Ajay sir, too, why wouldn’t they want to watch both of us together? I don’t think it’s got to do with maturity, but the situation. In this movie, my character was of a girl who they knew as a child. She comes back into their lives once again when they are older. According to the story, they needed a younger actress, who was half their age. Rohit sir has done this before as well. In Chennai Express, he had said that Shah Rukh’s character is 40 years old. He is one of the most honest directors, he won’t con the audience ever. He will give them what they either know or expect.

The superstar tag has been bestowed upon any young actor. Do you think it’s because of over-exposure?

No, not at all! It’s very simple. They have been superstars for 25 years now, which means people have had the same interest to watch them all these years. They have spent their money on them. All of us in the younger generation of actors are not older than five-10 years in the industry. Hrithik Roshan also debuted in 2000, it is 17 years that he’s been here. We are too young to be superstars now. Ten years from now, maybe even people will feel the same about some of us at least. Maybe we also can achieve that but again, it all depends on the audiences. It’s got nothing to do with anything else. It’s just our age and experience currently.

How did you celebrate the success then?

Oh! I had a three-day party. Since March, when I started the film, I had this at the back of my mind — that the film releases on October 20 and October 22 is my birthday, so I hope I have a ‘happy’ birthday and the film becomes a huge success. And that’s exactly what happened. I left for Goa on the day of the release, Friday, with about seven friends, and we partied for three days and had a blast. All my birthday messages, too, had congratulatory notes for Golmaal, so that was a special feeling.