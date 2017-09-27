EXCLUSIVE | ‘I called Alia’: Jacqueline Fernandez on rumoured fallout with the actress

Since they began shooting for A Gentleman, Jacqueline Fernandez and co-star Sidharth Malhotra have been linked to each other. They played up to the rumours on Koffee With Karan. So when Sidharth broke up with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt a few weeks ago, naturally, the rumours of his proximity to Jackie became stronger.

Post the split, speculation of Sid and Jackie dating reached an all-time high, apparently, causing a rift between the two actresses. In an exclusive, Jackie, who has never responded to these rumours, speaks up. Read on...

Let’s get straight to the point. Everyone is talking about you unfollowing Alia on Instagram...

The kind of impression that the media gives about actresses is we are fighting among ourselves or over somebody. According to people, I had an issue with Taapsee (Pannu) but I had not even shot one scene with the poor girl till then. Our paths didn’t even cross during the London shoot, it happened only when we started shooting together for Tan Tana Tan. And already there were stories about cold vibes. It’s as if the heroines don’t have any greater goal in life than having a catfight or date our co-stars. I didn’t unfollow her (Alia). I was never following her.

How did you first react to these rumours?

When these rumours (about a fallout with Alia because of her closeness with Sid) started, initially, I was like, ‘Theek hai, it’s just a momentary thing and it will stop.’ But it really started irking me when they got to the point of saying I unfollowed Alia. Then these rumours about a fallout between me and Alia started. I know she is very understanding and will know where this is coming from.

Did you talk to Alia about it?

Of course, I did. I picked up the phone and called her. I told Alia that I don’t care what people say or mean, or how they judge me. They can think anything about me. But I do care about what she thinks of me. I spoke to her about this whole unfollowing incident, which is in no way the truth. I follow over a thousand people. Alia and I have so much banter on Twitter and I didn’t even actually realise that I was not following her on Instagram. We are always having conversations on Twitter, so I was thinking, “Are people retarded? Don’t they see all that?”

What was her reaction?

Alia was really cute. She laughed and said, “Next time we meet, let’s click loads of selfies and put them up! (Laughs) We planned to take over Instagram like that. We had a good laugh over it. But honestly, I don’t like people coming between me and my co-stars.

There are also speculations about you seeing Sid. How true is that?

First of all, if I’m dating someone, I will talk about it. Sid and I are not dating, we are just friends. We have worked on a film together. I don’t see why two actors who have had a happy working relationship always have to be linked to each other. Honestly, I don’t want to date my co-stars. They are professionals to me, and people I’m working with. So I don’t want to be in a relationship with them. So put those rumours to rest, it’s not going to happen. Even if I’m saying we are not dating, which is the truth, that’s a story. I’m sick and tired of being linked to my co-stars because I don’t see them that way.