Diljit Dosanjh: I probably don’t deserve what I have got in Bollywood

Ever since he made his debut with Udta Punjab, Diljit Dosanjh has become a sought-after actor in Bollywood. The Punjabi superstar’s next release will be the biopic, Soorma, based on hockey player Sandeep Singh’s life, directed by Shaad Ali. He plays the lead role opposite Sonakshi Sinha in Boom Boom In New York and has recently bagged a romcom produced by Ramesh Taurani. He is also returning to the small screen with the second season of Rising Star, a show that saw him making his TV debut. Here the actor looks back at his journey in Bollywood and shares his resolve of doing one Punjabi film every year.

What brings you back on Rising Star?

I had an amazing experience last year. At that time, I didn’t know much about TV and its importance, but after the series wrapped up and I had my performance tour in Canada, people who met me didn’t talk about my films or songs, but the show!

That’s when I realised how important the medium is. As for what attracts me to Rising Star, it’s undoubtedly the live format. I was offered many shows after this, but I didn’t take up any as I didn’t find them interesting. It involved shooting for the entire day which, I feel, would get boring. This series, on the other hand, doesn’t bore me, as I shoot for it for only an hour or two every weekend.

Though you are on the jury, you are more like a mentor, as the viewers decide everything with their votes. Don’t you feel it would be better if you take a call on it?

On the contrary, I find this better. One doesn’t have any burden or responsibility of taking a decision. Some people don’t like it when they are told they cannot make it to the next level. And frankly at the end of the day, however much you like a song or film you have done, it’s the audience who decides its fate. So these singers get that training at this stage only, which is good.

How was the experience of shooting for Soorma?

It’s a great responsibility playing a real-life character because the person has reached a certain position after undergoing a lot of things. When Shaad Ali (director) approached me, I knew that Singh was the captain of the Indian hockey team, but I wasn’t aware about his journey. (Singh was almost paralysed and on wheel chair for two years of his life after a shooting accident. He recovered from that grave injury and established himself again in the team). I was shocked to know how such a person not only survived, but also recovered from a serious injury and was back as the team’s captain! I thought to myself if I was in that position, I wouldn’t have been able to do that. That aspect was a huge kick for me — Iss bande ne kaise survive kiya, and created a world record!

Did you find it difficult learning the sport?

No, because Sandeep paaji himself was training me. Even his elder brother Bikramjeet Singh, who is a great hockey player, would teach me. The way they taught me the game, I never felt I wouldn’t be able to do it. Sometimes I would find it very tough and tell them, ‘Yeh mujhse shaayad nahin ho payega’ but they were very positive and would insist I only do it. ‘Koi double nahi hoga,’ they would say and make me do it four-five times and ho jaata tha. They are such positive people, that is why probably their journey is so inspiring.

You were to do another film for Anushka Sharma’s production after Phillauri...

(Cuts in) Yes, we were in talks for another film, I had even heard the story (of the movie), but after that there was no development.

You have a movie with Sonakshi Sinha that revolves around a film award?

Yes, that has a lot of big stars including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani and Karan Johar. I’m playing a small part (laughs).

Tell us about the romcom with Ramesh Taurani.

Tauraniji called me and told me about this story jo kamaal ki hai. I have liked it, but I don’t know who the other actors are and when it will go on the floors.

How do you look at your journey in Bollywood so far?

I’m very happy. Main shayad deserve nahi karta itna, which I have got in the last two years. I’m saying that because I don’t know many people in Bollywood, yet I get offers. I haven’t put in much effort to get work here. I got offers, some of which I took up, some that I turned down. Even Udta Punjab just came my way. In contrast, I have had to work really hard for Punjabi films, bahut mehnat ki hai sab haasil karnke liye.

Will you be juggling Punjabi and Hindi films?

Yes. I will definitely do one Punjabi film every year but Hindi movies kitney karunga pata nahi. In March, my Punjabi movie based on World War I is releasing. I’m planning to release it in Mumbai also with subtitles. It was my dream to do a film about Sikh soldiers who went to England during the war. Not much has been done on them in cinema. When I go to England, I meet several people who tell me stories of their bravery. Being a turbanator, a Sardar, I felt I should do this film — if I don’t do it, who will? I’ve been wanting to work on it since the last four-five years and it finally happened last year.

What about your career in singing?

I started my career with singing and that’s something I will always follow. In fact, I’ll release my album next month.