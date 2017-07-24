50 Questions with Athiya Shetty!

From food to fashion, films to friends the actress reveals all...

Athiya Shetty’s got a spunky vibe to her. Like her dad Suniel Shetty says, her madness is yet to be captured on celluloid. She’s gearing up for her next big film Mubarakan. Ahead of its release, we cornered Athiya for a round of quick Q-&-A. We asked her 50 questions — from her favourites to her choices. Here’s what she had to say!

How are you feeling today?

I’m excited. Because my film Mubarakan releases this week. I have been promoting all day and I have this energy which is good, happy and positive.

What do you love most about Mumbai?

The warmth of the people.

How do you handle the jetlag?

I just sleep.

What’s your schedule these days?

I get up in the morning, get ready, go for promotions, I come back, I eat and sleep. Somewhere, in between, I try to work out.

What’s the best and worst colour for you to wear?

Best colour would be white. The worst to wear is lime green.

Have you ever cut your own hair?

I actually have. I had really long hair when I was younger. I fell and the roller blade got stuck in my hair, so I had to cut it.

Who’s your style icon?

Kendall Jenner.

What trend will you never get tired of?

Boyfriend jeans.

What trend you wish never came back?

Very, very high heels!

What accessory would you never leave your home without?

My watch and my bracelet.

What is your favourite memory from childhood?

Being on Dad’s set. I remember being there when Umrao Jaan was being shot (starring Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan).

What is the best piece of advice your mom has given you?

Be yourself.

What is the best piece of advice your dad has given you?

Never fear a Friday.

Other than family, who do you call for advice?

Reshma Shetty (manager).

What’s the most romantic thing someone has done for you?

Because I’m obsessed with food, somebody had sent me my favourite chocolate cake from London.

What’s your favourite pie?

Cinnamon apple pie.

Who is your girl crush?

Bella Hadid.

What’s your most used emoji?

The ulta smile.

Do you have any tattoos?

Yes, one on my wrist — Angel wings.

What’s one thing about you that you wish more people knew about you?

People think I’m very classy and sophisticated, but I’m the complete opposite of that. I am junglee and a cartoon!

What sport are you the worst at?

I’m horrible at tennis.

What’s the best show ion Netflix right now?

13 Reasons Why. I’m loving it.

What’s the last Internet video that made you laugh?

I watched a clip of Justin Bieber’s roast.

What do you think of horoscopes?

I believe in them.

Whats’ your favourite song to sing in the shower?

Right now, I’m singing Hawa Hawa.

What’s your signature dish?

Rajma chaawal

What’s the favourite dish your mom cooks?

I love her chicken fried rice.

How many kids do you wanna have?

Five. I love babies so I want to have lots of them.

Favourite drink?

Coca Cola.

Favourite dessert?

Gulab Jamun

Which is the best night spot in Mumbai?

Bastian, a restaurant in Bandra

Favoruite place you’ve visited?

London.

If you were a superheroine with superpower, what would the power be?

To read people’s minds.

Whose mind would you read first?

I would read everyone’s mind.

How many times do you look at yourself in the mirror?

I don’t. I have a problem, I don’t see myself in the mirror. People around me — my make-up artiste, my hairstylist — they are all upset that I just say, “Haan, theek hai, theek hai.”

What’s the best part of being an actor?

That you get to play a lot of characters in one lifetime.

What’s the worst part?

There’s a lot of judgment.

Which is your favourite app?

Instagram

Which is you favourite movie this year?

Mubarakan.

What’s the most expensive thing you bought recently?

I am going to London so I’m definitely buying something very expensive.

What fetish do you have?

I have a fetish for white shirts. I love them.

Which is the worst pick up line used on you?

Nobody has ever done that because I don’t think anyone has the guts to do that. Also, I just hate them.

Books or movies?

Movies.

Chocolates or cakes?

Chocolates.

SRK or Salman?

Can’t choose between two legends.

Friends with benefits or one night stands?

Friends with benefits.

What’s that one thing you will never do ever?

I will never say never.

What’s the other language you can speak other than English and Hindi?

I understand Tulu, but I can’t speak it.

How much cash do you have right now?

Twenty bucks. I never have any cash on me.

What are the five things you cannot live without?

Food, my phone, my iPod, a blanket and my chappals.