32 questions with Sushant Singh Rajput!

Sushant Singh Rajput, who made his film debut five years ago with Kai Po Che! (2013), has had an interesting journey. On his birthday today, we quiz him about the various aspects of his life. Here are the secrets that he revealed...

What do you know today that you weren’t aware of last year?

That I will definitely survive 32 years.

What has changed after you turned 30?

The chance of getting a delayed engineering degree from my college iscompletely gone (I’m a college dropout).

The word you are never tired of hearing.

Action, in any context (laughs).

You can’t live without...

Dreams.

One thing which you would give your right arm for?

A stronger right arm.

What would you like to change about yourself?

I want to learn to say, no.

One thing you’d like to change about women...

Men’s general perception towards them.

A change you would like to see in the film industry...

A bit more fearlessness and unity.

What is that you love about the film industry?

It goes on...

A constant fear.

Fear of impermanence of everything.

Which phrase do you use often?

WTF.

A person outside your family that you trust implicitly.

Shekhar Kapur.

If you could turn back time, what would you like to relive?

Any moment spent with my mother.

The most cherished item in your wardrobe is...

My underwear.

An actor in the industry that you admire.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

If you need advice, whose number would you dial?

My publicist.

Name the one thing you have that Varun Dhawan doesn’t?

A flop.

A director you wish would offer you a film.

Anand Gandhi.

You want to see yourself paired with...

Tabu.

Which film of a contemporary did you truly enjoy last year?

Newton.

What’s that one thing you wish you had?

A time machine.

Which destination is on your travel wish list right now?

Norway.

You are protective about...

Any newcomer.

You are possessive about...

My nephew, Nirvanh.

A constant need...

The need to be understood.

The person you miss all the time...

My mother.

Which Hollywood actress would you love to hook up with?

Jennifer Lawrence.

The Hollywood actor whose life you would love to lead...

James Dean.

If not India, where would you want to live?

New Zealand.

What’s a prized possession that you have?

None.

Which artist do you admire the most?

Vincent Van Gogh.

Finally, what’s the one thing you want to do before you turn 33?

Get a flying license.