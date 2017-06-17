Shirishly Speaking: Answers from Shirish Kunder, the agony uncle you never saw coming!

I’m going through a divorce and have two kids. My wife is fighting for their custody, and has hired a very good lawyer. But I don’t want to fight for it.

Will Sanskrit be useful?

My son just told me that Sanskrit has been made a compulsory language in his school. While I was in school, my mother had forced me to opt for Sanskrit instead of French, and I still remember how much time I had spent in memorising all those difficult shlokas of the ancient language, which I’ve never used even once in my life. And now, the schools are making Sanskrit compulsory; it’s not even an option. If the kids learn some existing language like Spanish, at least they can communicate with half the world. What use will an obsolete language like Sanskrit be in the future? —Rajesh

Dear Rajesh,

Sanskrit will be very useful in the future. When time machine is invented, and we travel back to ancient times, we will need Sanskrit to communicate with our ancestors.

Finding inner beauty

I’ve known a girl on Facebook for the last few months. We used to chat often and finally fixed up a date. Although she looks very beautiful in her profile picture, just to be sure, I asked her if that was her real picture. She assured me that it was, and sent me more beautiful pictures. But when we met, it was a disaster. She looked nothing like those pictures. She said that was her no make-up look, and that’s what she actually looks like. Disappointed, I told her she has cheated me, and left immediately. But since then, she has been messaging me that I’m a shallow person who is not looking at her inner beauty. Now I’ve been having doubts and feel guilty. Am I a shallow person for reacting the way I did? —Joy

Dear Joy,

Not at all. If she wanted you to look at her inner beauty, she should have sent you her X-ray, and not those make-up laden pictures.

To fight or not to fight?

I’m going through a divorce and have two kids. My wife is fighting for their custody, and has hired a very good lawyer. But I don’t want to fight for it. Don’t get me wrong; I love my kids, but the woman I now plan to marry will never accept my kids. At the same time, if I don’t fight for their custody, everyone will think what a horrible father I am. But if I fight and win their custody, my girlfriend won’t marry me. I’m in a catch-22 situation. Do you have any way out of this? —Confused Man

Dear Confused Man,

Hire an incompetent lawyer who’s sure to lose your case. That way, it’ll appear like you’re fighting for your kids, and also ensure that you don’t get their custody.

What shall we breathe?

I live near the Aarey Milk Colony, and my heart bleeds to see thousands of trees being cut to construct the Metro shed. It’s common sense that without trees, there would be no oxygen. And without oxygen, there won’t be people. And without people, who will travel in that Metro? Don’t they care about what we will breathe? —Concerned Citizen

Dear Concerned Citizen,

Aarey is essentially a milk colony that houses thousands of cows. If they don’t care about what those cows will breathe, do you think they will care about what we will breathe?