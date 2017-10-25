Celebrity Column: I wonder... writes Sajid Khan

I wonder, if honesty is the best policy, then why must one be politically correct about things which are incorrect. I wonder if the cracker ban really kept the average Delhi-ite happy. I wonder how the pollution level in Delhi went up by nine times, despite the ban on firecrackers. I wonder whether political parties would stop their own members from lighting crackers after any victory. I wonder if the same people who rejected Golmaal Again after the trailer came out, saying ‘This kind of cinema is done with’, are sheepishly eating their own words now. I wonder when commercial films are liked by the people, why are they still disliked by people, who are just a handful? I wonder when the traffic light is yellow, is it asking you to slow down because you’ve got 10 seconds or move fast because you just have 10 seconds. I wonder how India lost to New Zealand! I wonder how many couples are breaking up because of infidelity. I wonder how many new couples are being formed because of their infidelity. I wonder if the last line was a little too high-funda. I wonder if every Indian claims to be a true patriot, how is it that only 1.5 per cent of the population pays taxes. I wonder how long a selfie with the stars will continue being the new autograph.

I wonder why people think that when a movie is sent for the Oscars, it has already won the Oscars! I wonder when Pahlaj Nihalani will release Julie 2. I wonder if he will accept the cuts, according to the guidelines. I wonder if the shutterbugs outside the airport are deployed by their media organisations or ‘tipped’ by the actors’ PRs. I wonder whether people pray to ask or thank. I wonder if people still look at the dishes before the price on the menu. I wonder why religion, which was designed to create harmony, only ends up creating cacophony. I wonder if Rahul Dravid watches his own anti-smoking campaign – the one with repulsive visuals - while having popcorn.

I wonder how DNA still lets me write, week after week. And since I’m out of the house now, I wonder… Did I leave the iron on?