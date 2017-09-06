Celebrity Column: I’VE JUST ABOUT HAD IT! writes Sajid Khan

I don’t have to tell you how bad last week was for Mumbaikars. The city sank. Along with a few people. A building collapsed. Killing and injuring many. And guess what? This happens every monsoon! People are fed up. People are angry. Someone has to be blamed. So let’s all blame the Municipal Corporation. It’s their fault after all, right? WRONG!

We know our air is unfit to breathe and our food is unfit to eat. We sit watching TV while some news channel tells us that today we had many homicides, multiple rapes and more violent crimes... as if that’s the way it’s supposed to be! We know things are bad! Worse than bad, they’re crazy. Everything everywhere is going crazy, so we don’t step out much. As if our homes are the only domes of sanity. And then we watch the news. Only to realise that the only sanity left in the world is insanity.

Things are really depressing out there in the real world. And helplessly, we seek various means of fighting depression. Well, I don’t know what to do about the depression, or the crime rate, or the rains, or the BMC. All I know is that first you’ve got to get mad, you’ve gotta say I am a human being for God’s sake! My life has value. So, I want you to think about it... If putting the blame on someone makes you better or justified then go for it. But if you really feel and believe that you can make a difference, not to the world, but to yourself, then just say to yourself I’VE JUST ABOUT HAD IT! And if you believe in those words then gradually the change will happen.