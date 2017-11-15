Celebrity Column: Chori mera kaam writes Sajid Khan

Any act of dishonesty which profits you and causes loss to someone is a chori

Kyun chor chor ka shor macha kar kare log badnaam? Kaun yahan par chor nahin hai? Sabka yahi kaam. Woh karte hain chori chori, karoon main khulle aam... chori mera kaam, o yaaron, chori mera kaam! This was the hit track from the 1975 superhit film Chori Mera Kaam starring Shashi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman. An old song but still relevant in today’s time... kaise?

What is chori? Not necessarily robbery, dacoity or looting. Any act of dishonesty which profits you and causes loss to someone is a chori. Huh? Isn’t that the plain and simple rule of any business, you would argue. That’s why I used the word dishonesty. Magar sahab, honesty ka toh zamana hi nahin raha. Right? Hmmm, lemme ask you a mindbender. To save the lives of a thousand people, would you kill an innocent child? Yes, a small cuddly cute five-year-old, would you? No, you wouldn’t. That is humanity. So letting a thousand people die is pure inhumanity, na? You decide what you should do, what you can do, what you can’t do... sab ke andar ek chor hai. It’s just a matter of time when he springs up. At times even surprising you — when you say I can’t believe I did that or I can’t believe I didn’t do that. Everyone wants a free meal, including the chef!

Remember, even a simple lie is chori. To the wife, girlfriend, child, friend, colleague and even to the authorities. Chori is sabka kaam. Thoda philosophical hai na? What to do? I guess, there are only two honest people left in this world. You and me!

Now, isn’t that the greatest chori of all times? After all, chori mera kaam.