Royal Enfield introduces new bike Himalayan Sleet

Royal Enfield on Saturday launched a new version of its bike Himalayan in mid-size motorcycle segment (250-750cc).

The new Himalayan Sleet will sport a new colourway and pattern in shades of grey, taking inspiration from the mountains. To further strengthen it’s adventure touring proposition, 500 exclusive Himalayan Sleets will come pre-fitted with the Explorer Kit, an assortment of Royal Enfield Genuine Motorcycle Accessories, making it a competent, adventure-ready motorcycle. The 500 pre-fitted Himalayan Sleets + Explorer Kit will be available at a special introductory price of Rs 2,12,666 (on-road Chennai) exclusively on royalenfield.com/himalayansleet.

The new Himalayan Sleet + Explorer Kit motorcycle will come pre-fitted with aluminium panniers, pannier mounting rails, aluminium handlebar with cross brace and large engine guard.

Backed by a 2-year warranty, only 500 of these fully-kitted motorcycles will be exclusively available online for a limited period.

The sale will go ‘live’ on January 30th 2018, on a ‘first-come-first-serve’ basis.

Commenting on the launch of Himalayan Sleet and the Explorer Kit, Rudratej (Rudy) Singh, President, Royal Enfield, said, “The new Himalayan Sleet is inspired by the terrain of Royal Enfield’s spiritual home - the Himalayas, its craggy land, the gorges, edgy peaks all brought together in the colours of the sleet . Additionally, the first 500 owners will get pre-fitted Explorer Kits to help kick-start their personal expeditions on the Himalayan Sleet”.