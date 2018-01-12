Lamborghini sees India sales vrooming threefold

Automobili Lamborghini, which launched super sports luxury vehicle Urus in India on Thursday, said it aims to increase the sales figure two-three times from what it is at present.

The Italian automaker has charted an aggressive expansion plan and will be opening two more showrooms in near future.

Senior company executives said that the entire quota for the Indian market, which they refused to reveal, has already been sold out and they have started taking bookings for the next year.

Though the sales figures could not be officially confirmed, as per reports, Lamborghini had sold around 22-25 units in India last year and the company claims to have over 40% market share in the country in this segment.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch, Andrea Baldi, general manager - Asia Pacific for Automobili Lamborghini, told DNA Money that the company expects to see itself grow by two to three times in India.

"Lamborghini has been investing more in India than what the sales were suggesting because we know the potential of this market," said Baldi.

As a part of its expansion plan, the company also aims to increase its dealership network and take it to five in over next one or two years.

At present, it has one dealership each in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

As per industry reports, the size of the niche super sports car segment, which gets priced upwards of Rs 2 crore, stood at around 70 units last year. The segment has taken a beating in around last six years, before which it averaged around 100 units annually.

The downfall has been mainly due to high taxation and uncertainty around it, claim the industry insiders.

Lamborghini expects its total India sales in the segment to cross 100 units a year by the end of 2019 on improved conditions.

Apart from Lamborghini, other players which have been competing in the segment are Aston Martin, Ferrari, Audi, Mercedes among others.

The overall luxury car market saw a remarkable growth in 2017, selling over 38,600 units and clocking around 15% growth over last year when it had declined by 8%.