IIT-Delhi to develop in-car child safety tech for MG Motor

Automaker MG Motor has announced a partnership with IIT-Delhi for developing technologies and applications to enhance in-car child safety. The partnership between the company and Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) was announced by MG Motor India in a statement on Monday.

MG Motor India is slated to launch its first vehicle in the country in the second quarter of 2019.

Under the partnership, a team of IIT-D is working on a project to develop an application for 'geofencing for child safety through ECU control' for MG Motor cars, the statement said.

"This project has been conceptualised to fast-track realisation of better child safety mechanisms in cars. IIT Delhi engineers will also conduct research and development activities to explore other car features that enhance child safety," MG Motor India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said.

He further said the company is continuously looking at providing a platform to innovators, students and startups to develop technologies and features for its upcoming cars, that will be produced in India.

The company has taken up several initiatives to promote innovation among students and startups in India, including 'MG Innovation Program' launched last year in association with TiE Delhi.

What is geofencing for child safety through ECU control

The new application will enable owners of upcoming MG cars in India to track and alert whereabouts of their children while travelling in a car, including their entry and exit as well as their seating position in the vehicle.

The application will also alert users if the car is driven beyond a pre-defined route map.