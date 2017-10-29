From July 2019, car manufacturers to equip all vehicles with seatbelt reminders, airbags to comply with road safety rules: Nitin Gadkari

Other mandatory features include alert system for speed raging above 80kmph, reverse parking alerts and a manual override over the central locking system.

In a move to reduce the increasing deaths resulting from road accidents, road transport minister Nitin Gadkari has devised a system for all new manufacturing cars.

The plan will direct all cars manufactured after July 1, 2019, to be equipped with airbags, seat belt reminders, alert system for speed raging above 80kmph, reverse parking alerts and a manual override over the central locking system.

Currently, only luxury cars have these facilities.

The alert system feature will notify the drivers on the increasing speed of the cars. It will give a sharper audio alert with the increasing speed after 80kmph. The alert will be non stop when the vehicle crosses 120kmph.

The manual override system will ensure exit in case the central locking system gets dysfunctional and traps passengers.

Transport ministry sources have also indicated that airbags and reverse sensors will also be made compulsory for light commercial vehicles.

The timeline for the plan has been approved and it will be notified soon.

Nitin Gadkari has approved the move for countering the growing road accidents.Thousands of passengers die in road crash every year.

The move seeks to ensure safety of passenger as well as pedestrian on Indian roads