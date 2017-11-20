Criticising Narendra Modi not enough: Challenges before Rahul Gandhi in run-up to Lok Sabha polls 2019

Rahul Gandhi needs to pick issues that he can drum up right now and create enough buzz to dethrone NDA after the general election.

It's just a matter of time before Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi takes over as next President of the Congress party.

Rahul's future journey requires him to negotiate and enter into agreements with other political parties to challenge Prime Minister Nareandra Modi during Lok Sabha Elections 2019. But what happened in Gujarat on Sunday's night--Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) members attacked Congress offices in Surat, sending a signal that the deal with Congress was fragile--is just a reflection of what lies ahead for Rahul Gandhi.

Even before opposition parties start to fancy any chance of taking back power from Narendra Modi-led NDA government, they need to bury their differences and egos to come to a united front. United they have a chance to bring about a change, but the glue to unite them is missing, or at least they have not woken up to the urgency of moving in this direction though next Lok Sabha polls are not far away. Rahul needs to lead the show if Congress wants to position their leader as Prime Ministerial face of the front.

Rahul needs to craft a narrative

Recently, Rahul Gandhi has shown the signs of maturity as a senior leader of the party and he is no longer considered a 'reluctant leader' and many find him a lot more dynamic now. He has apparently made BJP a little bit nervous on the 'poor condition of the economy', lack of sufficient job creation, and 'faulty rollout of goods and services tax (GST)' and demonetization. Rahul Gandhi and his team members have managed to use social media effectively to create a discussion around these issues. But there is catch here-- the economy is showing signs of recovery and many experts believe positive results of economic reforms and decision taken by Narendra Modi government will be clearly visible before Lok Sabha polls 2019.

Now, it's is one thing to push BJP on the back foot for some time and quite different to make it an election issue in 2019 and win the support of the people.

Rahul Gandhi needs to pick issues that he can drum up right now and create enough buzz to dethrone NDA during the general election. But, neither the Congress party nor its leader Rahul Gandhi has really picked up such an issue.

Criticising BJP not enough, Rahul should tell his story

As an opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi must keep questioning the Centre and there is nothing wrong about it. But, as they say, it's easy to criticise. Voters want to hear how Congress party plans to change the scenario. Now, this is going to be difficult as any statement by Rahul Gandhi would invite BJP's wrath questioning what steps Congress party took when it was in power. But, if Congress refuses to share its vision and the roadmap then many would like to go with Modi who is seen at least trying hard to change the situation rather than just talking.

Strength of the organisation a game changer

Organisational strength makes BJP reach out to voters, engage with them throughout the year and finally ask them to go out and vote on the polling date. This has helped BJP register many victories in the recent years with an army of the workers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Rahul Gandhi is fully aware of the infighting Congress party is battling in many states. Rahul faces the uphill task of energising the organisation and making the members go out and meet people, and sustain their efforts till Lok Sabha elections 2019. Social media presence is valuable but what matters the most is voter actually going to the polling booth and casting the vote in favour of the party. Rahul is up against a formidable opponent who is deft at using social media and organisation power with utmost efficiency.

Second-rung leaders

Rahul can learn from BJP on this front. While Narendra Modi is the face of the government, there is Amit Shah who is leading the show from behind and providing all kind of organisation support. Amit Shah is constantly meeting party workers and party leaders to keep them motivated and plug the loopholes that could cost them dearly during the polls. BJP has consciously made efforts to nurture the second line of leadership knowing fully well that one tall leader can pull crowds but winning elections is beyond being a mass leader.

But when it comes to Congress, this is more or less missing. Leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot have mass appeal and shown strong leadership qualities. But a lot more needs to be done. Congress needs to find ways to make young leaders interact with party works across the nation and start building up momentum in the run-up to the general elections in 2019. Rahul needs to invest his time and energy with young leaders and that should start immediately.

Congress should revive in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

If Congress hopes to come to power at the Centre, the party has to do make serious efforts to improve its performance in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Rahul has a tough task as the party at the organisation level in these states have shown sign of weakness and winning back BJP supporters will be a daunting task.

Forging a United Front and then keeping it united

Stitching a United Front to oppose BJP has been discussed many times in the past but it refuses to become a reality. First, there are many parties that challenge one another during Assembly Elections and local elections. Secondly, Mamata Banerjee, Mulayam Singh Yadav, and many other leaders harbour the will to be the Prime Ministerial candidate of the front, if that finally takes shape. Congress is not likely to relinquish its claim for the top post.

Once Rahul Gandhi officially takes the charge of Congress party, he would be held responsible for all the wins and losses. As a leader at the helm of affairs, he has to not only steer clear of unnecessary controversies but provide a vision to the party that would enthuse its supporters to rally behind him.