Can plastic bottle ban begin from Mantralaya as a goal to achieve Swacch Bharat?

Even as Maharashtra Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam is considering bringing a ban on plastic bottles of packaged drinking water served in hotels, its important for him to also pull out a circular issued by the Union Water and Sanitation Ministry dated April 28, 2016, suggesting banning packaged plastic water bottles served during the Government and Ministry meetings, conferences and workshops.

The April 28, 2016 circular by then Joint Secretary Saraswati Prasad talking about the goal set for achieving ‘Swacch Bharat’ by October 2, 2019 stated “I request you that use of bottled drinking water in official meetings, conferences, workshops etc including those conducted by subordinate offices and PSU's may be avoided by making alternative arrangements for safe drinking water that does not result in plastic waste generation.” The letter also stated that the ministry itself had already stopped using bottled water during official functions.

Kadam recently announced a ban on plastic bags by Gudi Padwa in March 2018, considering the environmental impact of plastic and recently he has been advocating the need to ensure that gradually ban is also imposed in stages on thin plastic cups and plates, which are major source of plastic pollution as they are not re-cycled but end up in landfills.

As it’s often said that charity begins at home, it would be a great example set by Kadam if he directs that starting now no packaged plastic water bottles would be served in any official government meetings, offices of politicians, or even kept on the daises during various functions held by Maharashtra State government or its PSU’s.

Infact an official from Maharashtra State Environment department himself claimed that for every meeting held presided by Ministers or even Bureaucrats small 200ml packaged drinking water bottles were ordered in bulk as it was convenient and no one knew what happened to the plastic waste generated from the government office and hence it should be assumed that its sent to landfills.

It’s obvious that the amount of plastic bottle waste generated from Mantralaya and all other government departments, PSU’s- big or small across the State of Maharashtra would be quite substantial and hence if this ban is being considered for Hotels, why shouldn’t the Environment Minister tackle the ‘plastic bottle’ demon starting from his office first so that not only hotels but even corporates and others could be inspired.

Environmentalists will actually support and cheer reusable glass bottles being kept in all Government offices, which the staff can actually refill using water from packaged water cans available in market, something the Minister suggested the Hotels as an effective solution.