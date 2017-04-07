DNA Edit | The Media and election coverage: How bias can never win

That there were business considerations at play for that media major became more and more clear as its reportage turned more and more biased

Elections are a media ‘darling’—before whom every media organisation shows off its journalistic muscle and every political reporter, her/his depth of understanding and expertise.

Some even go on to assume, and often announce, the victors and the vanquished even before the last vote has been counted. Others create a narrative that is far from the ground reality, but close to their inherent biases. Several times, the media has been way off the mark while covering and predicting elections. Take the case of the 2004 Lok Sabha polls as well as the 2014 general elections. In case of the former, nobody had even wildly guessed the victory for the hurriedly-cobbled United Progressive Alliance. In case of the latter, the media kept gaping, awestruck, as the Narendra Modi wave swept through the country.

However, the recent UP elections threw up a face of the media perhaps seldom seen before. Throwing journalistic ethics and objectivity out of the window, certain media groups got busy trying to build a ‘wave’ in favour of the then ruling party. Reams of newsprint were spent on caste calculations, dynastic ambitions, and feuds—all based on the 2012 Assembly polls—to build a case for the Samajwadi Party. Akhilesh Yadav was turned into a hero, a champion of change and development, a chief minister-with-a-difference. A frontline media group had a dedicated team of reporters which would eulogise and extol the Yadav family, particularly Dimple Yadav, Akhilesh’s wife. Even while voting was on, an interview of the ‘power couple’ was splashed across pages—raising questions and eyebrows. That there were business considerations at play for that media major became more and more clear as its reportage turned more and more biased.

‘Paid news’ is not just about money. One-sided coverage, biased reporting, giving unequal weightage to an individual or a party (especially during elections), is no less ‘paid news’. However, it would be naive to assume that paid news gains ground only during elections. The undiscovered reality of ‘paid news’ is that it is often a continuous process—to seek favours, or to acquire land and properties against tacit support. It is a known fact that the then chief minister of UP had reportedly bestowed largesse on a media group, allocating prime land for setting up of a commercial venture in Greater Noida.

This undesirable and dangerous trend of journalists working like PR managers for politicians actually translates into keeping the public ill-informed—a cardinal sin since offering objective and dispassionate news is the basic function of journalism. The Delhi-Mumbai-obsessed media has lost much credibility in the hinterland simply because it refuses to listen to the silent and patient majority. There is an urgent need to look within. Appeasement of some and virulent attacks on others may be the bread-and-butter of some sections of the Indian polity, but it should never ever be the pursuit of a journalist. Recent election results have revealed that only ‘development’ enjoys the biggest ‘votebank’, and this ‘votebank’ works best for those who promise it and actually work towards it.

What happened in UP was in spite of the best efforts of some. The sad part is that the ‘some’ included those who are entrusted with objective story-telling.