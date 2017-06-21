DNA Edit: The Kovind Googly

By presenting Ram Nath Kovind as its presidential candidate, the NDA has created a new set of challenges for the UPA. Primarily, the UPA and its chief constituent, the Congress, are now in a bind that, essentially, has two facets: The first is to prop up its own candidate against Kovind — currently Bihar’s Governor and a Dalit from UP — who not only meets, but also outshines, Kovind’s accomplishments. The second challenge will lie in countering the optics that come from not supporting a Dalit candidate. Given how weak UPA’s electoral strength is right now, it will not wish to alienate whatever marginal Dalit base it has by openly opposing Kovind’s candidature.

The Congress won’t risk its image by criticising Kovind because any uncharitable criticism levelled against him can be perceived as the party’s prejudice against Dalits in general. Reports are doing the rounds that the Congress could tap former speaker and Dalit leader Meira Kumar as the presidential candidate for the UPA. The UPA has already lost out on the first-mover advantage. If and when Meira Kumar gives her assent to be part of the race, it will most likely be perceived as the Congress trying to play catch-up with the BJP in wooing the Dalit voter. It is a treacherous terrain and the Congress will have to fight symbology with symbology while it tries to steer clear of political one-upmanship.

Meanwhile, NDA ally Shiv Sena has targeted BJP on the grounds that naming Kovind as the presidential candidate was motivated by vote-bank calculations. BSP Supremo Mayawati has also said that her party cannot take a negative stand against a Dalit candidate. However, she kept her options open when she suggested that her party’s stand towards Kovind’s candidature will be positive, subject to the fact that the Opposition does not field another Dalit candidate. These are small wrinkles that the BJP’s core elite can iron out in back-channel talks with other parties’ leaders.

Even if their conditional stands were to escalate into full-fledged opposition, it will not be much of a bother to the BJP. It is the Congress that needs to introspect and come to a realistic assessment on whether they and a ragtag bunch of Opposition parties can stitch together a united front, strong enough to take on the heft of the BJP. The AIADMK, TRS, TDP and BJD have all reportedly said that they would back the NDA candidate. At such a time then, if the Congress is to stick its neck out without perusing the electoral mathematics, it could turn out to be an embarrassing mistake.